NCC, NPCIL Signs MoU to Raise Awareness on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Power

New Delhi: In a major development, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Thursday to conduct various awareness programmes throughout the country to enhance public perceptions of peaceful use of nuclear power and disseminate scientific & authentic information.

The MoU was signed between DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Executive Director (Corporate Communication & Corporate Planning), NPCIL BVS Shekhar.

According to a press statement, the NPCIL will be providing resource persons in this initiative for field engagements with the NCC during the camps and various activities by educating the cadets.

The MoU also facilitates a unique opportunity for cadets to visit various facilities of NPCIL across the country, thereby giving a first-hand experience on peaceful use of nuclear energy, its technical and technological aspects.



The DG NCC noted that the MoU is one of the initiatives by the NCC to broaden the horizon of cadets, which will lead to a more aware and responsible youth participation. He asserted that 1.5 million NCC cadets have influenced the thinking of youth across the world.



He expressed confidence that the cadets would be instrumental in turning the awareness drive on the peaceful use of nuclear energy a successful initiative. He further thanked the NPCIL for extending its support to the initiative, terming it as a collective responsibility to guide the youth to be more aware and responsible citizens.