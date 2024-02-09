Modh Ghanchi Caste Included in OBC List: NCBC Responds to Rahul Gandhi Comment on PM Modi Caste

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

National Commission for Backward Classes response to Rahul Gandhi comment

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), in its response to the statement of Rahul Gandhi questioning Prime Minister Modi's OBC status, said that it tendered advice to Union Government on 15.11.1997 for inclusion of the Modh-Ghanchi caste in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Gujarat and a Gazette Notification for the same was issued on 27.10.1999. At that time, PM Modi held no executive post, the NCBC said.

New Delhi : During a public meeting recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made a statement questioning Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s OBC (other backward classes) status. Raising this issue in a clarification here, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) said that the Modh Ghanchi caste is in Mandal List at 91 (a) and a notification for inclusion of this Modh Ghanchi caste in the State List of OBC was issued by the Gujarat Government on 25th July 1994.

The National Commission for Backward Classes further said that it tendered advice to Union Government on 15.11.1997 for inclusion of the Modh-Ghanchi caste in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Gujarat and a Gazette Notification for the same was subsequently issued on 27.10.1999. As per the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993, the advice of the National Commission for Backward Classes for inclusion of any caste/community in the Central List of OBCs was ordinarily binding on the Union Government, the NCBC statement said.

"There are 104 castes/communities in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Gujarat including Modh Ghanchi caste. It may be noted that when both of above decisions for inclusion of the Modh Ghanchi caste in the State List of OBCs as well as in the Central List of OBCs were taken, Shri Narendra Modi held no legislative or executive position," the NCBC clarified.

Read More

  1. BJP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's OBC Charge Against PM Modi As 'Blatant Lie'
  2. PM Modi Not Born As OBC, Belongs To General Caste: Rahul Gandhi

TAGGED:

Rahul Gandhi commentPM Modi CasteOBC PoliticsModi OBC CasteModh Ghanchi Caste

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.