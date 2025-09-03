NCB Share Data With States Over Overstaying African Nationals

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Being aware of the involvement of foreign nationals, especially from African countries, in the drug business, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has collected a list of overstaying foreigners and shared the data with the States for appropriate action against the overstaying individuals under the Foreigners Act.
“Considering the involvement of foreigners, especially African nationals, in illegal drug trafficking activities in India, NCB has collected the list of overstaying foreigners and shared the data with the States for appropriate action against the overstaying individuals under the Foreigners Act,” a senior government official said.
The NCB on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for his involvement in the drug business. The Nigerian national has been in India since 2023 on a Medical VISA and has been overstaying since 2024, even after the expiry of his VISA.
“The Nigerian national was involved in drug trafficking and setting up a distribution channel of cocaine from Delhi,” the official stated.
The latest arrest was made following a raid conducted by NCB, where two Indian nationals coming from Ethiopia were arrested at the Chennai International Airport on Monday.
“The foreign drug cartel recruits educated youths from India to make the country a major drug market,” the official said.
The two Indian nationals arrested by NCB with high-grade cocaine, estimated to be at least Rs 60 crores, were well educated. One was a resident of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand who was a graduate, and another was an ITI pass from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.
The duo were apprehended while carrying the contraband brought on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Chennai in their baggage.
“We hope that sharing the list of overstaying foreigners' details with the law-enforcing agencies in different states would help in India’s fight against drug cartels,” the official added.
As per the latest government data, the number of overstaying foreigners from African countries is 25,304.
“In genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularised after charging the penalty fees and the visa is extended if required. Where an overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946,” the official informed.
According to the official, cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are the preferred places where nationals from African countries are found in majority numbers. “As these cities are economic and administrative hubs, the foreign nationals used to stay in these places,” the official said.
Under the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, a foreign national who overstays their Indian visa faces consequences including imprisonment (up to 3 years and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh), detention, deportation, and a potential future ban from entering India.
On several earlier occasions, NCB arrested several foreign nationals from African countries like Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Rwanda for their involvement in the drug business.
“The involvement of foreign nationals, especially from African countries, is really a matter of concern. The drug cartel always tries to capture the Indian market,” said BB Mishra, retired deputy director general of NCB.
He said that the central government has adopted several steps to fight against the illegal drug market. “However, proper coordination between different law-enforcing agencies is very crucial as far as taking action against such drug cartels is concerned,” Mishra said.
Meanwhile, NCB & Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster a drug-free school environment and create safe, healthy & supportive school ecosystems by preventing substance abuse among children & youth.
The MoU was signed by Anurag Garg, Director General of NCB, and Rahul Singh, Chairperson of CBSE, in the presence of 500 principals, counsellors & wellness teachers.
The MoU focuses on quarterly awareness programs across schools, capacity-building workshops for teachers & counsellors, e-modules on drug prevention for students & parents and counselling & outreach initiatives to build resilience.
Under the MoU, a pilot programme will be launched in 100 CBSE schools & later expanded through a hub-and-spoke model.
Read More