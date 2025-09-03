NCB Share Data With States Over Overstaying African Nationals

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Being aware of the involvement of foreign nationals, especially from African countries, in the drug business, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has collected a list of overstaying foreigners and shared the data with the States for appropriate action against the overstaying individuals under the Foreigners Act.

“Considering the involvement of foreigners, especially African nationals, in illegal drug trafficking activities in India, NCB has collected the list of overstaying foreigners and shared the data with the States for appropriate action against the overstaying individuals under the Foreigners Act,” a senior government official said.

The NCB on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for his involvement in the drug business. The Nigerian national has been in India since 2023 on a Medical VISA and has been overstaying since 2024, even after the expiry of his VISA.

“The Nigerian national was involved in drug trafficking and setting up a distribution channel of cocaine from Delhi,” the official stated.

The latest arrest was made following a raid conducted by NCB, where two Indian nationals coming from Ethiopia were arrested at the Chennai International Airport on Monday.

“The foreign drug cartel recruits educated youths from India to make the country a major drug market,” the official said.

The two Indian nationals arrested by NCB with high-grade cocaine, estimated to be at least Rs 60 crores, were well educated. One was a resident of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand who was a graduate, and another was an ITI pass from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

The duo were apprehended while carrying the contraband brought on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Chennai in their baggage.

“We hope that sharing the list of overstaying foreigners' details with the law-enforcing agencies in different states would help in India’s fight against drug cartels,” the official added.