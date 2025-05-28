ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Nets Big Fish From Malaysia: Drug Syndicate Kingpin Nabbed And Deported To India After Red Notice

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday secured deportation of Navin Chichkar, a kingpin behind the trans-national drug trafficking syndicate from Malaysia with the help of other national and international agencies.

"Interrogation of the kingpin brought from Malaysia is likely to reveal more details of his operations including the source of drugs in the USA. Financial investigation in the case has already led to identification of assets including several property and bank accounts in Thailand. Efforts are underway for attachment of these properties," a senior NCB official told ETV Bharat.

According to the official, it all started with the seizure of about 200 gms of cocaine hidden in a projector from a parcel being sent from Mumbai to Australia through DHL Courier on January 21, 2025.

"Following a bottom-to-top approach during the investigation of the case, NCB further effected seizure of 11.540 kg cocaine, 4.9 kg cannabis and 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies from the house of one of the members of the syndicate in Navi Mumbai," the official said.

Probe disclosed a well-oiled trans-national syndicate involved in trafficking of Cocaine from USA to India and its further distribution within India and outside.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of Clearing House Agent (CHA) and hawala operators. A total of eight persons have been arrested so far and the kingpin, who had relocated to Thailand in 2021 after absconding from an earlier case of NCB involving trafficking of LSD, was traced to Malaysia following the Red Notice issued by NCB recently and has been brought to India.