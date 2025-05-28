NCB Nets Big Fish From Malaysia: Drug Syndicate Kingpin Nabbed And Deported To India After Red Notice

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday secured deportation of Navin Chichkar, a kingpin behind the trans-national drug trafficking syndicate from Malaysia with the help of other national and international agencies.
"Interrogation of the kingpin brought from Malaysia is likely to reveal more details of his operations including the source of drugs in the USA. Financial investigation in the case has already led to identification of assets including several property and bank accounts in Thailand. Efforts are underway for attachment of these properties," a senior NCB official told ETV Bharat.
According to the official, it all started with the seizure of about 200 gms of cocaine hidden in a projector from a parcel being sent from Mumbai to Australia through DHL Courier on January 21, 2025.
"Following a bottom-to-top approach during the investigation of the case, NCB further effected seizure of 11.540 kg cocaine, 4.9 kg cannabis and 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies from the house of one of the members of the syndicate in Navi Mumbai," the official said.
Probe disclosed a well-oiled trans-national syndicate involved in trafficking of Cocaine from USA to India and its further distribution within India and outside.
Further investigation revealed the involvement of Clearing House Agent (CHA) and hawala operators. A total of eight persons have been arrested so far and the kingpin, who had relocated to Thailand in 2021 after absconding from an earlier case of NCB involving trafficking of LSD, was traced to Malaysia following the Red Notice issued by NCB recently and has been brought to India.
"Investigation in this case has already revealed that the syndicate was operating for at least one year and multiple consignments of cocaine through air cargo were received at Mumbai during this period," the official said.
Earlier this month, NCB was successful in the deportation of another accused from UAE who was involved in a drug trafficking case in Bengaluru.
These operations exemplify NCB's relentless approach to nab members of transnational drug syndicates involved in drug trafficking. "To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the informer is kept confidential," the official said.
It is worth mentioning that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all security and investigative agencies to go all out against drugs and its syndicates.
During a recent meeting with the top officials of the security agencies, HM Shah said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined in its efforts to combat drug trafficking and create a drug-free Bharat.
Shah further emphasised the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug traffickers and reiterated its commitment to eradicating the drug menace in the country.