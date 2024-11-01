ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB’s Five Excellent Cases Recognised By MHA

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) fight against maritime trafficking, darknet and cryptocurrency-based trafficking, cocaine trafficking and NPS trafficking have been recognised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as 14 NCB officers were awarded with Medals for Excellence.

"It is a matter of pride for the Narcotic Control Bureau that 14 of its officers have been awarded the medal this year and nine for conducting special operations and five for excellence in investigation," an NCB spokesperson said.

The special operations medal has been awarded to nine officers for conducting Operation Sagarmanthan-1 in February 2024, in which a total of 3,272 kg of drugs including charas (hashish), heroin and methamphetamine were seized from an Iranian fishing vessel off the coast of Porbandar in co-ordination in with officers of Indian Navy and Gujarat Police.

Gyaneshwar Singh, deputy director general, SD Jambotkar (additional director), Sagar Pratap Kaushik (assistant director), Sandeep, Yogendra Singh, Pratham Rathee, Mohit Kumar, Navnit Kumar and Akhil Remesh have been awarded Dakshata Padak for the operation for excellence in planning and execution of the operation in coordination with other agencies.

The recognition was given on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ with Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak (Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence) for 2024.

It is awarded for extraordinary achievements in four fields including special operations and investigation by officers of various central organisations under MHA as well as all State/UT police forces.