NCB, Delhi Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 27.4 Crore From Delhi-NCR Region

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police on Monday busted a major narcotics network in Delhi-NCR following the seizure of methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 27.4 crore and arrested five people from the Chhatarpur area.
"Acting on a tip of an input about an imminent exchange of high-quality methamphetamine in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi, a joint team of Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Cell of the Delhi police started surveillance on the suspects leading to the interception of a vehicle carrying 5.103 kilograms of high-quality crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 10.2 crore. Five occupants of the vehicle, including four African nationals belonging to an influential family of Nigeria, have been arrested," an official said.
Sustained on-the-spot interrogation and technical backtracking revealed that this contraband was sourced from an African kitchen in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi.
"Search at this kitchen led to the recovery of 1.15 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 4.14 kilograms of Afghan heroin and 5.78 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy pills) valued at Rs 16.4 crore. Further, a follow-up search at a rented apartment at Greater Noida led to a recovery of 389 grams of Afghan heroin and 26 grams of cocaine," the official said.
Investigation revealed the involvement of this syndicate in facilitating African youth in getting student visas for studying at major private universities of the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as Punjab.
"For some of the students, the visa was only a cover for their stay in India, whereas they were involved in supplying drugs and crypto conversions. Further, investigations to identify the linkages of this drug syndicate are underway," the official said.
Stating that India's relentless hunt against the drug trade continues, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In line with the Modi government's zero tolerance against drugs, a major narco-network was busted in Delhi-NCR. The NCB and Delhi police grabbed the gang by its throat and recovered methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 27.4 crore and arrested five people. I applaud NCB and Delhi Police for this breakthrough."
