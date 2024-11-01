NC's Aga Ruhullah, PDP's Waheed Para Slug It Out On X Over Article 370 In Fiery Digital Duel

Srinagar: In a heated digital exchange, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para, MLA from Pulwama, and National Conference (NC) leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, MP from Srinagar, publicly clashed over their parties' stances on Article 370 and parliamentary actions affecting Jammu and Kashmir.

Para ignited the exchange by questioning Mehdi's approach and commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. He raised several pointed inquiries, including why Mehdi had not introduced a parliamentary resolution condemning the 2019 abrogation.

"Why didn't you propose a resolution in Parliament condemning the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, given that it was a parliamentary decision? This historic change reshaped the political landscape of Jammu & Kashmir, and a formal resolution would have been a strong symbolic gesture," Para said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Para also questioned Mehdi's decision to prioritize introducing a bill on liquor sales restrictions over a bill on Article 370, suggesting the latter would have carried symbolic significance. "If you could introduce a bill to restrict liquor sales in J&K, why didn't you bring forward a bill focused on restoring Article 370 or re-establishing J&K's special status? Such an initiative could have at least opened a dialogue on one of the most contentious issues affecting the region."

In a rebuttal, Mehdi countered Para's accusations, defending his "pragmatic approach" to navigating a BJP-majority Parliament. Mehdi argued that introducing a resolution condemning the abrogation might only serve to "strengthen the parliamentary record against Article 370," risking a backlash due to a lack of support within the ruling government. "The struggle for the return of our rights is not a ladder to a chair for me," Mehdi stated, emphasizing that his approach was driven by sentiment and conviction rather than optics. He defended his record by citing his efforts to begin conversations with parliamentary colleagues, particularly on the UAPA, a law widely criticized for enabling prolonged detentions.

While taking a dig at Para, Mehdi said, "Also, when the assembly elections were announced, I took this matter to my party, and it gracefully agreed to it, making it part of the manifesto. Now, after being elected to the assembly, I am confident my party is as committed to it as it was before. I have no confusion about it. I’ve never tweeted (X) and then deleted my statement about it. By the way, I missed your opinion on the reservation issue during the elections. What was it?"

Para, however, challenged Mehdi's remarks on "pragmatism," accusing the National Conference of adopting a more "meek and surrendered" stance. He cited past instances where Mehdi had dismissed "pragmatism" as a cover for inaction, remarking that the "palpable sense of meekness and surrender" he now saw from the National Conference was unexpected. Para asserted that introducing a resolution in Parliament would not only confirm the party's opposition to Article 370’s revocation but also rally support from INDIA bloc allies.

He also said: "Be that as it may, I don’t grudge NC its shift toward 'pragmatism'—nor do the people who voted for NC. However, people are amused at the very palpable sense of meekness and surrender demonstrated by the NC government in its offerings of apology to the BJP. And I’ve heard you've voiced your disgust at the Kani shawl offerings among your friends and well-wishers, even if you haven’t pointed out the same to the one who gifted the shawls."

Responding to Mehdi's jab about his deleted tweets, Para brought up Mehdi's date-of-birth issue.

"Regarding the tweet on the reservation policy and my views on it, I tend to be careless on Twitter sometimes, and technology gets the better of me as some of my tweets get accidentally deleted. Jenab, it reminds me of my school days in Pulwama when I sometimes forgot my actual Date of Birth (DOB) and faced the consequences of such lapses. Thankfully, 'teachers' are more liberal, understanding, and benevolent these days."

Mehdi responded sharply to Para's interpretation of his actions. He reiterated his strategy in Parliament, arguing that a bill on Article 370 would be counterproductive under the current administration. Mehdi claimed to be working diligently to introduce a resolution "where it should be tabled and passed successfully," implying a gradual, structured approach. He also addressed Para's allegations regarding previous political actions by the National Conference, pointing to his own opposition to the BJP in 2014 amid rumors of a potential alliance.

He said: "No more explanation on this point. I have explained it enough already in the last post and above in the opening remarks of this post also. But be assured, the resolution will be tabled where it should be tabled and will be passed successfully. And then will be taken to wherever it is to be taken in a manner that serves the purpose."

In the high-stakes Srinagar Lok Sabha race, Mehdi triumphed over Para by a margin of 188,416 votes. Mehdi secured a total of 356,866 votes, while Para received 168,450. After the results were declared in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Para had extended his congratulations to Mehdi.

Upon acknowledging his defeat, Para commented, "For the first time in years, Kashmiris have broken the silence through their votes, reclaiming their voice. Congratulations to Aga Ruhullah sb, Er Rashid sb, and Mian Altaf sb on their success. My gratitude to Mehbooba Mufti and PDP supporters for their unwavering support."

Mehdi also expressed his gratitude to Para for providing a "decent" contest.

He stated, "Dear Waheed, I appreciate your involvement in ensuring our voices are heard through democratic means. It was a commendable competition, and I thank you for it. Wishing you all the best in your future political pursuits."