Waheed Para’s Article 370 Resolution ‘Attempt To Circumvent’ Government’s Plan, Says NC

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Monday termed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para’s resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly against Article 370 abrogation as an intention to “circumvent” the government's plan in the House.
“It was too clever by half an attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing government moves to introduce the resolution," it said in a statement issued here.
The ruling party, as reported by ETV Bharat, is expected to move a resolution on Article 370 restoration in the first assembly session.
“We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want to reclaim our constitutional rights, protection of dignity, and identity,” the NC statement added.
The reaction by the ruling party comes hours after the ruckus in the union territory’s maiden assembly session following Para’s move and suggested that the government may table the resolution on Article 370—which was abrogated on August 5, 2019—in the House soon.
When the House started its business after electing National Conference leader and MLA Charar-I-Sharif Abdul Rahim Rather as the speaker of the UT assembly, Para presented the resolution in the assembly seeking the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A. But his move saw the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in fierce resistance and the ruling NC exchanging brickbats at the surprising turn of events.
"I have requested the speaker to make this resolution part of the business and seek support from the NC government," Para told ETV Bharat after the conclusion of the session.
"My resolution is not for politics, but it speaks about the aspirations and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. People have given mandate to the National Conference and Omar Abdullah for restoration of special status and Article 370, and the government must support all such measures that talk about restoration of Article 370 and 35 A," he added.
However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised Para for presenting the resolution for merely gaining publicity. He termed the resolution a “camera gimmick” of “no importance” while indicating the resolution will be moved to the Treasury benches itself.
"The abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was not a secret, as it was done in the Parliament of India, so we all should seek its restoration openly, on the streets and in the media. We are seeking restoration of Article 370 in its original spirit and form as it existed when Jammu and Kashmir acceded with the Union of India," Para said in response to Omar.
"Some people (in the assembly) may have felt bad (about the resolution). Without doing politics, all parties must support it; this resolution is about the identity and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Para added.
Parra’s tactical move saw the house being briefly adjourned by the speaker after two other PDP MLAs, Sajad Lone and Khurshid Sheikh, stood up from their chairs in retaliation for the ruckus caused by the BJP legislators against the resolution.
The Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma slammed Para, saying “he has the habit of playing poisonous politics with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
“I don't consider PDP any ideological party, but it is a pot of poison that spreads poison among the people. I want to tell Waheed Para that no UT assembly has the authority to bring back Article 370. This resolution was brought to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The temple of democracy that is the Indian parliament has abrogated the article," Sharma told ETV Bharat.
"Waheed Para is doing politics of separatism, misleading youth. Thousands of Waheed Paras can't bring back Article 370," he said.
Read More