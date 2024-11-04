ETV Bharat / bharat

Waheed Para’s Article 370 Resolution ‘Attempt To Circumvent’ Government’s Plan, Says NC

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Monday termed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para’s resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly against Article 370 abrogation as an intention to “circumvent” the government's plan in the House.

“It was too clever by half an attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing government moves to introduce the resolution," it said in a statement issued here.

The ruling party, as reported by ETV Bharat, is expected to move a resolution on Article 370 restoration in the first assembly session.

“We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want to reclaim our constitutional rights, protection of dignity, and identity,” the NC statement added.

The reaction by the ruling party comes hours after the ruckus in the union territory’s maiden assembly session following Para’s move and suggested that the government may table the resolution on Article 370—which was abrogated on August 5, 2019—in the House soon.

When the House started its business after electing National Conference leader and MLA Charar-I-Sharif Abdul Rahim Rather as the speaker of the UT assembly, Para presented the resolution in the assembly seeking the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A. But his move saw the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in fierce resistance and the ruling NC exchanging brickbats at the surprising turn of events.

"I have requested the speaker to make this resolution part of the business and seek support from the NC government," Para told ETV Bharat after the conclusion of the session.

"My resolution is not for politics, but it speaks about the aspirations and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. People have given mandate to the National Conference and Omar Abdullah for restoration of special status and Article 370, and the government must support all such measures that talk about restoration of Article 370 and 35 A," he added.