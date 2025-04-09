NC, PDP To Challenge Waqf (Amendment) Act In Supreme Court

Srinagar: Amid a political row over the Waqf (Amendment) Act across the country and a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the ruling party from the union territory and the opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), are challenging the new law in the Supreme Court.

The ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference, said it would file a writ petition in the Supreme Court and fight “this big war” in the apex court.

“We believe this act constitutes an alarming interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community. It violates fundamental constitutional protection under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29 and 300A and represents a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality and property rights of the Muslims across the country,” NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said.

“This is a big war, and we will fight this war in the Supreme Court,” he said. He said that the NC legislators Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Arjun Singh, and Hilal Lone, who are also lawyers, will file this petition in the apex court.

The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, said that her party will challenge the new waqf law in the Supreme Court and file a writ petition against it in the coming days.

“Advocate Majeed, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, will challenge the Waqf amendment law in the Supreme Court,” Mehbooba told reporters here.

The law was first challenged by Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in the Supreme Court. The TN government also passed a resolution in their assembly against it. The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has also moved the Supreme Court, challenging the law.

Mehbooba also aimed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for “being absent” in the assembly where the legislators were demanding a discussion on the new law.

“Except for the NC leadership, every Muslim and secular party opposed it. Omar Sahab should have been in the assembly to oppose the law, but he was taking pictures with Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the Waqf amendment bill, in Tulip Garden,” she said.

Lashing out at the NC for its stand on Waqf law, former minister Hakeem Yasin said that the ruling party’s stance to move the apex court is “an attempt to cover up their shameful conduct in the assembly”.

“Under public pressure, NC is talking about filing writ petitions. This is damage control, an attempt to cover up their shameful conduct in the assembly. But the people are not fools. They see through this eyewash. What happened in the Assembly wasn’t a lapse—it was collusion. And history will remember it as yet another chapter in the NC’s long record of compromises,” he said.

He censured Omar Abdullah for playing the role of a "mute spectator" when the people needed his leadership the most. “He (Omar Abdullah) remained conspicuously silent on all major forums. Neither protested nor defended the people’s interests. This silence speaks volumes; it was deliberate and complicit,” he alleged.

The new Waqf amendment law, which was passed in parliament, has created a row in Jammu and Kashmir as PDP, NC, and People's Conference have vehemently opposed it. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, adjourned sine die today, witnessed two days of uproar and rumble among the ruling party and opposition legislators.

While the ruling party MLAs from the National Conference and opposition MLAs from PDP and PC demanded a discussion on the law, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the main opposition in the legislature, opposed any discussion on the law. The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, who is from the ruling NC, citing legalities, did not permit any discussion on the law and adjourned the House sine die.