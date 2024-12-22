ETV Bharat / bharat

NC MP Aga Ruhullah To Protest Against His Own Party's Govt Over J&K Reservation Policy

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament and senior National Conference leader, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi will hold a protest on Monday in Srinagar against his own party's government led by Omar Abdullah over the reservation policy.

Ruhullah's protest call comes weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir government formed a cabinet sub-committee for review of the reservation rules which were implemented in the union territory after the abrogation of the Article 370.

Ruhullah had last month announced that he will hold a peaceful protest against the NC government over the reservation policy if the government doesn't address the issues raised by the students and people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC MP said that he will hold the protest on Monday at 2 pm outside the official residence of the chief minister at Gupkar in the summer capital.

From the last few days, many netizens on social media reminded Ruhullah of his 22 December protests. He has now asked them to participate in his protest on Monday.