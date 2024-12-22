ETV Bharat / bharat

NC MP Aga Ruhullah To Protest Against His Own Party's Govt Over J&K Reservation Policy

Taking to X, Ruhullah announced that he will hold protest outside the official residence of CM Omar Abdullah at Gupkar in Srinagar on Monday.

Left to right: NC MP Aga Ruhullah, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah
Left to right: NC MP Aga Ruhullah, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah (File/ ANI)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament and senior National Conference leader, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi will hold a protest on Monday in Srinagar against his own party's government led by Omar Abdullah over the reservation policy.

Ruhullah's protest call comes weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir government formed a cabinet sub-committee for review of the reservation rules which were implemented in the union territory after the abrogation of the Article 370.

Ruhullah had last month announced that he will hold a peaceful protest against the NC government over the reservation policy if the government doesn't address the issues raised by the students and people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC MP said that he will hold the protest on Monday at 2 pm outside the official residence of the chief minister at Gupkar in the summer capital.

From the last few days, many netizens on social media reminded Ruhullah of his 22 December protests. He has now asked them to participate in his protest on Monday.

“To those who believe that the issue remains unaddressed in a satisfactory manner: I stand by my commitment. Tomorrow, I will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt to demand answers on their issues from the government. I request all those voluntarily coming to maintain civility and focus on raising genuine demands for a rational reservation policy. To those who seek to exploit this issue for political gains: I welcome you to step out tomorrow and step away from rhetoric. Show your sincerity where it matters—the streets,” Ruhullah wrote in a post on X.

Reservation rules amended in 2020 by the Ministry and Home Affairs are seen by the general category population in the UT as discriminatory.

Among the many issues which the Omar led government is confronted with is reservation, even as it has formed a cabinet sub-committee to review it. The NC has promised in its manifesto to review the reservation.

A petition has also been filed in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court against the reservation rules.

