‘Brute Majoritarianism’: Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Hits Out At BJP Over Waqf Bill

Srinagar: National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said that ‘India has moved into a dark era of brute majoritarianism’ where minority interests have been shown the door.’
His comment follows the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament despite strong resistance by the opposition INDIA bloc in both Houses.
“With the passing of the Waqf Bill in the dead of night, the RSS-BJP regime has strongly reaffirmed its anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent,” he said in a statement.
Ruhullah pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which does not have a single Muslim Member of Parliament, has “NO moral or political right to speak for Muslims”.
In the “temple of democracy”, the lived realities of Muslims were ignored and humiliated, he added.
Ruhullah disclosed that he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament, citing that the entire time was taken at both the introduction and passage of the bill by the floor leader of JKNC, Mian Altaf, leaving no space for his intervention.
“This is structural marginalisation. And it has caused deep anguish among the people I represent,” he added.
The NC MP, who is known for fiery speeches, said that eroding Waqf autonomy, abolishing "Waqf by user", and allowing land grabbers to claim Muslim properties is nothing but state-sponsored dispossession.
“My fight against this belligerent and bigoted attack on Muslims will continue to grow stronger," Ruhullah added.
