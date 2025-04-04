ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Brute Majoritarianism’: Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Hits Out At BJP Over Waqf Bill

Srinagar: National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said that ‘India has moved into a dark era of brute majoritarianism’ where minority interests have been shown the door.’

His comment follows the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament despite strong resistance by the opposition INDIA bloc in both Houses.

“With the passing of the Waqf Bill in the dead of night, the RSS-BJP regime has strongly reaffirmed its anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent,” he said in a statement.

Ruhullah pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which does not have a single Muslim Member of Parliament, has “NO moral or political right to speak for Muslims”.

In the “temple of democracy”, the lived realities of Muslims were ignored and humiliated, he added.