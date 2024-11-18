NC Lists Resolution Of Article 370 Among Four ‘Achievements’ In First 30 Days

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference has listed four achievements, including the resolution of the Special Status in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the first month of the Omar Abdullah-led government. The newly elected government assumed charge on October 16 and Abdullah completed its first month as a Chief Minister last week.
National Conference legislator and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq listed the four achievements saying they are committed to fulfil all the promises made in their election manifesto. The achievements include a resolution on the restoration of Special Status and statehood, a change in academic sessions of schools and age relaxation in competitive exams.
Last week, the government increased the age bar from 30 to 35 of open merit while raising the upper age limit for the reserved category to 37 years and physically challenged to 38, drawing applause from aspirants. Besides, the government restored the traditional October-November academic session for holding the annual school examinations in the Valley, replacing the March-April academic session introduced in 2022.
“We are committed to fulfilling all 12 guarantees and 26 promises made in our manifesto,” he said while congratulating Abdullah's government. According to Sadiq, they will address all issues, including the 200 units of free electricity to consumers in Jammu and Kashmir. The party had promised free electricity in the election manifesto.
The demand for power surges particularly ahead of the three months-long harsh winter in the Valley in the face of the dip in temperatures, triggering a deficit in the supply. People in both Jammu as well as Kashmir are eagerly waiting for the electricity promise. For this, Abdullah held a series of meetings in New Delhi with several ministers, including the power ministry to get an additional 300 MW of electricity supply to plug the shortage.
“It is a five-year mandate and will follow all our promises. We are committed to addressing all the issues. Talks for 200 units of free electricity are underway. Besides, ration, kerosene, and sugar will also be increased. We will ensure relief to people,” Sadiq added.
