NC And Congress Finalise Alliance For 83 Seats, Agree To 'Friendly Contests On 5 Seats'

Srinagar: In a significant development ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the National Conference (NC) and the Indian National Congress (INC) solidified their pre-poll alliance. After days of intense negotiations and discussions, the two parties announced on Monday evening that they, along with their partners, will field joint candidates on 85 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the region. However, they have decided to engage in a 'friendly' contest on five seats where a consensus could not be reached.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah's residence in Gupkar, Srinagar. Leaders from both parties emphasised the strength and unity of their alliance, reiterating their commitment to fight the upcoming elections jointly and harmoniously.

"We have decided to fight together against communal forces under the 'INDIA' Alliance. We finalised the tie-up very cordial and disciplined manner," Abdullah stated during the press conference. He underscored the parties' shared goal of presenting a united front against their common political adversaries.

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal echoed Abdullah's sentiments, highlighting the stakes involved in the alliance. "The BJP is trying to destroy the soul of Kashmir, and we are here to save it. We have conducted all discussions cordially and we will fight together and win together," Venugopal declared while highlighting the resolve of both parties to challenge the BJP's influence in the region.

Tariq Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, further elaborated on the seat-sharing arrangement. "We understood each other's sensitivities and reviewed some decisions regarding seat distribution. NC will contest 51 seats, while INC will contest 32 seats. There will be a friendly contest on five seats. Additionally, alliance partners Harsh Dev Singh of the Panthers Party and CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami have been allotted one seat each," Karra explained, outlining the specifics of the agreement.

When asked about the BJP's criticism of the alliance with NC, Venugopal responded sharply, stating, "The BJP has no moral grounds to question us about our alliance with NC. They have previously been in alliances with both NC and PDP. Every party has its manifesto, and we will have a common minimum programme. The BJP has cheated the people of Kashmir. They downgraded a state into a Union Territory. The BJP has betrayed the people of Kashmir. They believe in dividing, and we believe in building."

The alliance was finalised after several days of discussions between senior leaders of both parties, to strengthen the electoral environment in Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining five seats, where a consensus could not be reached, will witness candidates from both NC and Congress going head-to-head.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid made an emergency visit to Kashmir. After consultations with Congress leaders, he held extensive discussions with Dr Farooq Abdullah and other NC leaders at Abdullah's residence. During the talks, which lasted for several hours, every leader asserted to keep the alliance intact while dismissing the rumours of NC going solo in Kashmir and Congress roping in PDP.

This announcement comes as the deadline for nominations for the first phase of elections draws near. Leaders from both parties are now focused on finalising their joint strategy. The Jammu and Kashmir elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is Tuesday, August 27.

