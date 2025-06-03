NBE Seeks Supreme Court’s Permission To Hold NEET-PG 2025 In Single Shift On August 3

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to schedule the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, in a single shift, on August 3.

The application filed by NBEMS said, “The Applicant / Respondent No. 1 respectfully submits that since conducting the NEET PG 2025 examination in a single shift requires identification of a substantially greater number of test centres, all of which can only be done so at the earliest on August 3, 2025”.

The NBEMS said additional time till August 3 is required to ensure effective compliance with the directions of the apex court without compromising the security, fairness, or integrity of the examination process.

The NBEMS said that it is fully committed to holding the NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift, and it has moved this application only to ensure practical feasibility and safety of the examination, along with the coordination with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The application said the current booking of test centres is double the capacity, as the examination was planned at the centres in two shifts. “Thus, prior to the direction vide order dated May 30, 2025, a total of 2,42,679 candidates were taking the examination at 448 test centres in 195 test cities in two shifts, i.e; from 09:00 AM till 12:30 PM and from 03:30 PM till 07:00 PM. However, now the examination will be conducted in one single shift and therefore half the candidates are to be relocated to other centres that are still to be identified”, said the application.

The application mentioned that in NEET PG 2022 & NEET PG 2023 sessions, which were conducted in single shift format for 2,06,541 and 2,09,030 registered candidates, respectively, the NBEMS had to engage 849 test centres (in 267 test cities) and 902 test centres (in 281 test cities), respectively.

The application, citing a clause of the information bulletin, said an opportunity needs to be given to the candidates to opt for test cities of their choice, and accordingly, the application window for this purpose had opened on April 17, 2025, and closed on May 7, 2025. “However, now the application window will need to be reopened, and candidates will need to be given a fresh opportunity to opt for the test city of their choice in accordance with the information bulletin. After the receipt of new test city choices from the candidates, the distribution of candidates at the test centres shall need to be done afresh. This process would also take some time”, said the application.

The NBEMS said that to conduct a safe and smooth exam, it has written to the chief secretaries, DGPs, and DMs of respective states/ districts to provide requisite support, sharing with them the existing list of test centres. “This not only includes law and order but also covers cybersecurity and uninterrupted power supply of all the test centres. Pursuant to the revision of the test centres, the entire exercise needs to be done again”, said the application.

It added that communications are also to be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre for audit of the test centres engaged for the exam. “The agencies which have been engaged to install jammers at test centres need to be provided with an updated list of test centres and requisite approval of the Cabinet Secretariat needs to be obtained”, it said.

On May 30, the Supreme Court had said holding NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts will give rise to arbitrariness and does not give level playing platform to all the candidates, as two question papers cannot be of same difficulty and ease, as it directed that the examination should be conducted in a single shift.

The NBEMS said its technology partner TCS vide its email dated June 2, 2025, has given detailed reasons as to why the NEET PG 2025 exam cannot be conducted on June 15, 2025, in single shift format, and TCS has also indicated that the earliest possible date for conducting the said exam in single shift format would be August 3, 2025.

The application said that executing the flagship and high-stakes exam of NEET PG 2025 for 242679 candidates in a single shift would require booking of 1000+ centres, which would require considerable time. Approx 60,000 Manpower shall be needed, ranging from Venue Commanding Officers and System Operators to Invigilators, Security Staff, Network Admins, Lab and Registration Managers, CCTV Staff, Electricians, not limited to Multitask Forces, etc. The invigilators we would be able to source would be in the ratio of 1:24. Assistance for additional Invigilators would be needed from NBEMS and the government”, said the application.

“NEET PG, being a high-stakes and flagship exam in the country, attempting to do malpractice is a major challenge to be addressed, which will require all law enforcement agencies to come together and join hands. 2000+ Local Exam Servers required to be arranged, prepared, configured and mobilised across the country, which has a huge dependency on the hardware supply chain”, said the application.

