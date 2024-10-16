Nayab Singh Saini Elected As Haryana BJP Legislative Party Leader, Will Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Panchkula: The Haryana BJP Legislature Party unanimously elected Nayab Singh Saini as its leader on Wednesday here. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were present as central observers of the saffron party.
Subsequently, Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan here, staking claim to form the next government in the state, party sources said.
Saini is set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday. A big stage has been prepared for the oath ceremony at the Shalimar Ground here. Leaders of the BJP and NDA allies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, will be present, among others. However, there is no confirmation regarding how many more MLAs will take oath as ministers on the same day, sources said.
Taking to his verified X handle, Saini, who was elected from Ladwa constituency, wrote, "I had vowed that I will take the oath later, but first I will get 24,000 youth to join. Fulfilling the promise, the results will be declared tomorrow. BJP does what it says."
मैंने संकल्प लिया था शपथ बाद में लूंगा पहले 24 हजार युवाओं को ज्वाइनिंग दूंगा।— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) October 16, 2024
वादे को पूरा करते हुए कल नतीजे घोषित किए जाएंगे।भाजपा जो कहती है वो करती है। pic.twitter.com/GEThJekeMa
Saini's name was proposed by MLAs-elect Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij. The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in the recently concluded Haryana assembly polls, while the Congress secured 37.