Naxalites Try to Blow Up Railway Track In Odisha

Chaibasa: Naxalites tried to blow up the railway track between Rakshi and Rengra railway stations in the Sundargarh district of Odisha on Saturday night, leading to the disruption of train services.

As Naxalites have called a 24-hour Bharat Bandh from Saturday night, this nefarious attempt is presumed to have been carried out to instil fear and instability among the public.

The incident happened after midnight. However, the low intensity of the explosion didn't result in much damage to the railway properties, leaving only the cement sleeper damaged. A banner has also been put up by them on the railway line.

Soon after, the railway department and local administration came into action. "Information has been received about blowing up the railway track by Naxalites in Odisha. Jharkhand Police is on high alert regarding the bandh called by them. A special campaign is being run against Naxalites everywhere in the state," Dr Michael Raj, IG (campaign) of Jharkhand, said.

The CPI Maoist organisation has called for a 24-hour Bharat Bandh in Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, effective from Sunday midnight. In posters and pamphlets supporting the bandh, Naxalites have appealed for 'public resistance against police repression'.

The damaged sleeper. (ETV Bharat)

A large number of security forces have been deployed on the Jharkhand-Odisha border for this. A joint team of police and CRPF is conducting an intensive search operation in the dense forests of the Naxal-affected Saranda area.

Attempts to blow up the railway track are not a new strategy. Last year too, Naxalites had carried out incidents like stopping trains, setting railway stations on fire and kidnapping engineers several times. This attack once again shows that even now, Naxalite organisations have not been eliminated from the border areas, and they can make their presence felt on select occasions.