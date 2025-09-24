ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: 71 Naxalites Surrender In Dantewada

Dantewada: As many as 71 Naxalites, 30 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 64 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, officials said on Wednesday.

The Naxalites, including 21 women, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials, citing disappointment with the “hollow” Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said. A 17-year-old boy and two minor girls, aged 16 and 17, are also among the surrendered cadres.

Gaurav Rai said that the 71 Naxalites have surrendered, influenced by the rehabilitation drives ‘Lon Varratu’ and ‘Poona Margem’. These include 30 Naxalites carrying a bounty of Rs 6.4 million (USD 1.4 million).

Of the surrendered, Baman Madkam (30) and Manki alias Samila Mandavi (20) carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, while Shamila alias Somli Kawasi (25), Gangi alias Rohni Barse, and Santosh Mandavi (30) carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each.

Among others, one Naxalite carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh, six cadres Rs 2 lakh each, nine cadres Rs 1 lakh each and eight cadres Rs 50,000 each, he said.