Naxalites Set Mobile Tower Afire In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Naxalites set a mobile tower on fire in the Madhonar village under the Chhote Dongar Police Station area of the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday night.

The tower was installed just six months ago to improve the connectivity in the area, and its destruction has caused panic among the villagers. Naxlaite leaflets have been found in the vicinity.

It is learnt that some armed Naxalites turned up in the Madhonar village, 45 km off the district headquarters, on Monday at 9.30 pm and set the tower afire in the darkness. Seeing smoke in the tower, villagers informed the police.

A team was dispatched from the Chhote Dongar police station to the spot. Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also started a search operation in Madhonar and nearby forests. However, no casualties have been confirmed at this time.

Maoist leaflets have been found in the site. (ETV Bharat)

In a related development, two Shikshadoots (teachers working in remote and Maoist-affected areas) were found murdered in the forests of Pilur village on Tuesday. One of the deceased has been identified as Vinod Made, an education worker who had reportedly been abducted by Maoists on Monday evening. His body, along with that of another unidentified individual, was discovered near the Farasgarh police station area, police sources said. The police forces have moved to the village in search of Maoists. Locals allege that the killings were carried out on suspicion of police informant activity, though official confirmation from authorities is still awaited.