Naxalites Set Mobile Tower Ablaze In Bijapur Village

Bijapur: Revanchist Naxalites set a mobile tower of a private telecom service provider afire on Sunday night in the Mormed village of Bijapur. This shows that Maoists are not cowed down by the constant anti-insurgency operations undertaken by security forces.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a police official here said, adding that Naxalites committed the act out of frustration to oppose development works in the area. After being alerted on Monday morning, a police team was sent to the spot.

It is learnt that the tower was set up under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme a few days back, offering connectivity to the villagers. The Naxalites reached Mormed village in plain clothes and damaged the equipment installed at the tower before setting it ablaze. The concerned telecom company filed a complaint to the Toynar Police Station, based on which an FIR has been registered against unknown Naxalites. Further investigation is underway.