Naxalites Laying Down Arms Will Be Given Full Protection: Amit Shah In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh to give up arms and join the mainstream saying surrendering Naxalites will be given government protection.

Addressing the Bastar Pandum program on the sidelines of his visit to the Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada, Shah said, "Today is the Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri. I have brought the blessings of Maa Danteshwari that in the next Chaitra Navratri, red terror should end from Bastar and Bastar should become prosperous."

Reaching out to Naxalites, Shah said, "I have come to request all the Naxalite brothers, you should lay down your arms, come to the mainstream, this region needs development."

"I request the Naxalite brothers to lay down their arms. Come to the mainstream. No one is happy if any Naxalite is killed but this region needs development”.

The Home Minister said that the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh will provide “full protection” to the Naxalites laying down arms.