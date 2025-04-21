Who Is Prayag Manjhi Alias Vivek, Naxalite With Rs 1 Crore Bounty, Gunned Down In Jharkhand's Bokaro Today

Ranchi: A Naxalite who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore was among the eight ultras killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday morning.

Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, a member of CPI Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, with sources confirming that he is among the slain in the encounter on Lugu hill area in the district. As per the Jharkhand Police website, Vivek was among the three Naxalites carrying a 1 crore prize money. The other two include Misir Besra alias Bhaskar of Giridih and Asim Mandal alias Akash of West Midnapore in West Bengal

Screengrab from Jharkhand Police website (jhpolice.gov.in)

As per the inputs from the police headquarters, along with Vivek, Arvind Yadav, with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh and Saheb Ram Manjhi with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, were also killed in the encounter. With the killing of Vivek, Arvind and Saheb Ram Manjhi, the Jhumra chapter of Naxalites has almost ended. Vivek's wife, Jaya, who also had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on her head, was arrested last year. She later died due to illness.

Officials said the security forces received information about a large group of Naxalites roaming in the area. Following it, they started a search operation. During this time, the Naxalites opened fire on the security forces, after which the Jharkhand Police and the CRPF's CoBRA commandos retaliated.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which Vivek, ARvind, Sahib and five other Naxals were killed. Two INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR)and a pistol were seized, police officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated multiple times that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026. On April 18, he appealed to Naxalites to lay down arms and join the mainstream after 22 Naxals, including nine women, were arrested, and 33 others surrendered in Chhattisgarh.

"I appeal to the hiding Naxalites to lay down their arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream by adopting the surrender policy of the Modi government. We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before 31 March 2026," Shah wrote on X.

Read More