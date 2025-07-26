Naxalites Killed 30 Villagers In Basatar Region In Seven Months: IG

Jagdalpur: Sharing information about the toll on victims of Naxalite attacks, Bastar range IG Sundarraj P said about 30 tribal villagers have been killed in the last seven months.

"Presently, Maoists are on the backfoot in Bastar, as they are making an unsuccessful attempt to boost the morale of their cadres and target tribal women, children and elderly and killing them mercilessly. They have also damaged several public infrastructures to reestablish their waning supremacy by zeroing in on soft targets. However, anti-Naxalite operations are in full swing and will be intensified further in the coming times."

"This year, three villagers died in an IED blast, which Maoists planted to attack security forces. They have also targeted and killed 27 villagers, including women, the elderly and school-going children," the IG added.

He said Maoists are currently not in a position to fight face-to-face with security forces. That is why tribals are being targeted continuously.

"But this will not have a major impact. It is the prime responsibility of the security establishments to protect the lives and property of the people of the area. Everyone will be provided adequate security," he added.

On Friday, four Naxalites allegedly involved in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) near Bedre security camp on June 29 were arrested in Sukma, a police official said. The accused, Tamu Joga (25), Punem Budhra (24), Madkam Bhima (23) and Midiam Aaytu (24), were held near Bodanguda village under the Jagargunda police station limits by a joint team of CRPF's 165th battalion and local police, the official said.

They are militia members of the Jagargunda area committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), he said.

"We seized a tiffin bomb from their possession. They were involved in planting an IED near Bedre camp on June 29 to target security personnel. They were also wanted in Naxal-related cases filed at Jagargunda police station," the official informed.