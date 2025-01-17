Naxalites Kill Civilian In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur For Being 'Police Informer'

Bijapur: Naxalites have killed a 48-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Hallur village, under Miratur police station limits.
The Naxals belonging to the Small Action Group abducted the civilian—Sukku Hapka—from his home and later strangled him. His body was found abandoned by villagers, and police said.
Police also recovered a leaflet at the scene, in which the Bhairamgarh committee of Naxals claimed responsibility, alleging that the deceased was collaborating with police.
Search Operation
Police launched a massive search operation in the area to apprehend the Naxals involved in the gruesome crime. According to officials, the Naxals have killed 68 villagers in Bijapur and surrounding districts so far.
Recent Maoist Activities In Bijapur
January 6: Eight DRG personnel and a driver were killed in Kutru when their vehicle hit an IED planted by the Naxals.
January 12: Security forces killed five hardcore Naxals, including two women, during a fierce encounter at Bandepara Koranjed. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site.
January 16: In a major success, 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter on the Bijapur-Sukma border after DRG forces surrounded the area following intelligence reports regarding the Naxals’s movement. Search operations and firing from both sides continued on Friday.
Police have confirmed that the bodies of 12 Naxals have been recovered so far, but as per unconfirmed sources, the toll of slain ultras is likely to be 17.
CM Vishnu Deo’s Appeal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has urged Naxals to surrender, join the mainstream, and contribute to society, emphasising that “violence is not a solution.” He warned that “continued violence would hamper the development of Bastar and ruin the future of the rebels and their families.”
Home Minister Amit Shah’s Warning
Meanwhile, during his visit to Bastar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's resolve to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He urged Naxals to surrender or face action from security forces.
Rehabilitation Schemes For Naxals
The state government is running various rehabilitation schemes, including “Niyad Nellanar (your good village)” and “Lon Varratu (home return)”, offering financial assistance and other facilities to Naxals who surrender and shun the path of violence. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced Rs 10,000 monthly aid for those who surrender.
