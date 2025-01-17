ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalites Kill Civilian In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur For Being 'Police Informer'

Bijapur: Naxalites have killed a 48-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Hallur village, under Miratur police station limits.

The Naxals belonging to the Small Action Group abducted the civilian—Sukku Hapka—from his home and later strangled him. His body was found abandoned by villagers, and police said.

Police also recovered a leaflet at the scene, in which the Bhairamgarh committee of Naxals claimed responsibility, alleging that the deceased was collaborating with police.

Search Operation

Police launched a massive search operation in the area to apprehend the Naxals involved in the gruesome crime. According to officials, the Naxals have killed 68 villagers in Bijapur and surrounding districts so far.

Recent Maoist Activities In Bijapur

January 6: Eight DRG personnel and a driver were killed in Kutru when their vehicle hit an IED planted by the Naxals.

January 12: Security forces killed five hardcore Naxals, including two women, during a fierce encounter at Bandepara Koranjed. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site.