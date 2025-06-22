ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalites Kill 2 Villagers In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Bijapur: The Naxalites eliminated two residents in separate villages in the Bijapur police station area of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday night, ahead of Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state. Coming after the incident in Peddakorma village, the latest killings by Maoists created panic in the villages.

The Small Action Group of Maoists committed this act of killing two villagers in the Pamed area of the Bijapur police station limits. The Maoists brutally murdered two residents of Sendrabor and Ampur villages. Earlier, Maoists had raided Peddakorma village and killed three villagers there.

Killings in Pamed: After the murder of two villagers in Sendrabor and Empur villages, the search operation in the area has been intensified. Police teams are continuously taking action to nab the killer Maoists. ASP Chandrakant Govarna has confirmed the murder of 2 villagers and said that the killer Maoists will be caught soon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chhattisgarh today. Before Amit Shah's visit, the Maoists resorted to the killing of the villagers.