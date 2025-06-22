Naxalites Kill 2 Villagers In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Bijapur: The Naxalites eliminated two residents in separate villages in the Bijapur police station area of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday night, ahead of Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state. Coming after the incident in Peddakorma village, the latest killings by Maoists created panic in the villages.
The Small Action Group of Maoists committed this act of killing two villagers in the Pamed area of the Bijapur police station limits. The Maoists brutally murdered two residents of Sendrabor and Ampur villages. Earlier, Maoists had raided Peddakorma village and killed three villagers there.
Killings in Pamed: After the murder of two villagers in Sendrabor and Empur villages, the search operation in the area has been intensified. Police teams are continuously taking action to nab the killer Maoists. ASP Chandrakant Govarna has confirmed the murder of 2 villagers and said that the killer Maoists will be caught soon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chhattisgarh today. Before Amit Shah's visit, the Maoists resorted to the killing of the villagers.
Villagers were killed on suspicion of being informers:
- 17.1.2025: Naxalites killed a 48-year-old villager in Bijapur on suspicion of being a police informer.
- 21.12.2024: In Bijapur, Naxalites killed two members of the same family by organizing an alleged Jan Adalat.
- 11.12.2024: 35-year-old Kudiam Madho was murdered by Maoists in the Farsegadh police station area of Bijapur.
- 6.12.2024: In Timmapur village of Basaguda police station area of Bijapur, Maoists killed an Anganwadi worker named Lakshmi Padam in front of her family.
- 8.12.2024: Naxalites killed a 40-year-old woman named Yalam Sukara in Loded village of Maddeed area on suspicion of being a police informer.
- 12.11.2024: Maoists killed villager Madvi Dularu in Bijapur district, accusing him of being a police informer.
- 29.10.2024: In Bijapur, Naxalites killed 35-year-old villager Dinesh Pujar.
- 23.10.2024: In Sukma, Naxalites kidnapped and killed a villager.
- 19.10.2024: Maoists killed a rural youth named Markam Anda in Sukma, calling him a police informer.
- 25.09.2024: In Bhandarpadar village under the Bhejji police station area of Sukma, Maoists beat to death 50-year-old villager Soyam Pandu.
- 12.09.2024: Maoists hanged two villagers Mardavi Suja and Podiam Kosa in front of the villagers in Jappemarka, Bijapur. Both were kidnapped by the Naxalites before being killed.
- 28.08.2024: A villager was murdered in Patelpara Timnar village under Mirtur police station limits in Bijapur. The Naxalites had accused 27-year-old Sudaru Karam of being a police informer.
- 28.08.2024: Situ Madvi was killed by Naxalites in Bhairamgarh, Bijapur.
- 23.08.2024: Naxalites murdered Lancha Punem, a landlord of Poosanar village in the Gangaluur police station area of Bijapur.
- 11.08.2024: Deputy Sarpanch Hemala Sukka was murdered by Naxalites in Nagaram village of Konta tehsil.
- 11.07.2024: A youth named Mandobi Raja Rao was killed by Naxalites in Sukma. Two villagers were also injured by Naxalites.
- 04.07.2024: Villager Chaituram Mandavi was kidnapped by Naxalites in Thulthuli of Narayanpur. After kidnapping, he was beaten to death.
- 30.06.2024: In Narayanpur, the Maoists killed the brother of a policeman, calling him a police informer.
- 07.06.2024: Naxalites shot dead 35-year-old villager Dinesh Mandavi in Kondagaon.
- 02.06.2024: In Maspur village of Narayanpur, 45-year-old villager Shaluram Potai was murdered by Naxalites outside his house.
- 05.04.2024: A villager named Ajit was murdered by Maoists in Narayanpur.
- 05.04.2024: 35-year-old Prem Singh Gawade was murdered by Maoists in the Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki police station area.
- 01.04.2024: Maoists allegedly abducted and killed two villagers in Bijapur, accusing them of being informers.
- 25.03.2024: Naxalites killed three villagers in Besugada village of Bijapur. The names of the killed villagers were Chandraiya Modiami, Ashok Bhandari and Karam Ramesh.
- 08.03.2024: Naxalites kidnapped a villager from Telipetha village in the Kutru police station area of Bijapur. Later, the body of 35-year-old Hemla Pusu was recovered.
- 22.02.2024: Two villagers were killed in the Duled village of Chintagufa police station area of Sukma.
