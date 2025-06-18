Naxalites Gun Down Three Surrendered Members In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Three former Maoists were killed and a dozen villagers were taken hostage on Tuesday evening by the Naxalites in Pedakorma of the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. However, the hostages were released on Wednesday morning after questioning.

The deceased have been identified as Jungu Modium, Soma Modium and Anil Mandvi, who were abducted on June 16 and gunned down the next day. They were former Naxalite members who surrendered recently. Jugnu and Soma were relatives of a surrendered Naxalite commander, Dinesh Modium, while Anil's brother is deployed with the CRPF's Bastar battalion.

Police sources said the abduction and killing were orchestrated by Vela Modium and Shankar, commanders of the PL 13 unit, military platoon commander Raghu Hapka and Sukku Madkam, president of Jantana Sarkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vijay Sharma have promised to eliminate Naxalism within the stipulated timeframe of March 31, 2026. Sharma has made it clear that anti-Naxal operations will continue during the monsoon.

A new policy, the Naxalite Surrender, Victim Relief, and Rehabilitation Policy, 2025, has been floated for the rehabilitation and surrender of Maoists, under which they will be handed out cash transfers and imparted skill development courses upon laying down arms. It will also provide facilities like higher compensation, free education, healthcare and job opportunities to victims of Naxal violence.

The surrendered Naxalites will be extended rehabilitation and legal support from the government to start afresh. The policy primarily aims to support those affected by Naxalism and reintegrate surrendered Naxalites into society, as the government believes that a balance between strict action and rehabilitation is essential to eliminate Naxalism.