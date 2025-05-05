ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalites Eye Levy From Kedu Leaves From Palamu Region

Naxalites collect Rs 25-30 crores from selling kendu leaves every year. Each bag of kendu leaves is sold for Rs 60-70 workers get Rs 120.

Security forces on a patrol in Palamu.
Security forces on a patrol in Palamu. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Palamu: Kendu leaves, which grow in various areas of Jharkhand, have remained a major economic source of the Naxalites, as it has fetched them crores in the form of levy.

With the constant repression by security forces to choke them financially, Maoists are getting cornered day by day, leading to their desperation to increase the level of violence. On Saturday night, Naxalites burnt eight vehicles of the roadways in the Chandwa area of Latehar district in Jharkhand. They had an encounter with the Tarhasi Police while trying to collect kendu leaves.

The Naxalites collect Rs 25-30 crores from selling kendu leaves every year. They sell each bag of kendu leaves for Rs 60-70 and pay a wage of Rs 105-120 to workers for plucking. However, the earnings dwindled in 2021. To control an area for plucking leaves, Naxalites stage violent attacks.

The security forces have also started retaliation by conducting frequent search operations in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. YS Ramesh, DIG of Palamu Range, said, "Police will take strict action against those who collect levy and those who pay levy. We are in the process of identifying these culprits and also running a parallel campaign against them so that such malpractices can be stopped. Another campaign to flush out the remaining Naxalites is also being run in the area."

Also Read:

  1. India's Push To Crush Maoist Revolt And Those Caught In The Crossfire
  2. Security Forces Gun Down Maoist, Recover Weapons In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Palamu: Kendu leaves, which grow in various areas of Jharkhand, have remained a major economic source of the Naxalites, as it has fetched them crores in the form of levy.

With the constant repression by security forces to choke them financially, Maoists are getting cornered day by day, leading to their desperation to increase the level of violence. On Saturday night, Naxalites burnt eight vehicles of the roadways in the Chandwa area of Latehar district in Jharkhand. They had an encounter with the Tarhasi Police while trying to collect kendu leaves.

The Naxalites collect Rs 25-30 crores from selling kendu leaves every year. They sell each bag of kendu leaves for Rs 60-70 and pay a wage of Rs 105-120 to workers for plucking. However, the earnings dwindled in 2021. To control an area for plucking leaves, Naxalites stage violent attacks.

The security forces have also started retaliation by conducting frequent search operations in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. YS Ramesh, DIG of Palamu Range, said, "Police will take strict action against those who collect levy and those who pay levy. We are in the process of identifying these culprits and also running a parallel campaign against them so that such malpractices can be stopped. Another campaign to flush out the remaining Naxalites is also being run in the area."

Also Read:

  1. India's Push To Crush Maoist Revolt And Those Caught In The Crossfire
  2. Security Forces Gun Down Maoist, Recover Weapons In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANTI NAXALITE OPERATIONLEVY OF BIDI LEAVESPALAMU REGIONPALAMU DIGKENDU LEAVES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.