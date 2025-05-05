Naxalites Eye Levy From Kedu Leaves From Palamu Region

Palamu: Kendu leaves, which grow in various areas of Jharkhand, have remained a major economic source of the Naxalites, as it has fetched them crores in the form of levy.

With the constant repression by security forces to choke them financially, Maoists are getting cornered day by day, leading to their desperation to increase the level of violence. On Saturday night, Naxalites burnt eight vehicles of the roadways in the Chandwa area of Latehar district in Jharkhand. They had an encounter with the Tarhasi Police while trying to collect kendu leaves.

The Naxalites collect Rs 25-30 crores from selling kendu leaves every year. They sell each bag of kendu leaves for Rs 60-70 and pay a wage of Rs 105-120 to workers for plucking. However, the earnings dwindled in 2021. To control an area for plucking leaves, Naxalites stage violent attacks.

The security forces have also started retaliation by conducting frequent search operations in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. YS Ramesh, DIG of Palamu Range, said, "Police will take strict action against those who collect levy and those who pay levy. We are in the process of identifying these culprits and also running a parallel campaign against them so that such malpractices can be stopped. Another campaign to flush out the remaining Naxalites is also being run in the area."