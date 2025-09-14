ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalites Continue To Surrender In Large Numbers, Claim Authorities

Raipur: With a large number of Maoists laying down their arms in the last few years, the government claims that Naxalism is on its last legs. Data compiled by South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) says that a total of 16,780 Naxalites surrendered in the period between 2020 and 2024.

It is also being complained that the surrenders continue in large numbers even after the deadline set by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the purpose. The SATP data says that 2,855 Maoists surrendered in 2022 alone, while another 254 surrendered during the next year.

The government claims that apart from the large number of surrenders, many top-ranked leaders of the extreme Left groups have been killed in encounters with the security forces. The arrests also continue to take place. Sujata alias Kalpana was another senior leader to have surrendered recently.

A new rehabilitation policy was implemented in Chhattisgarh this year to bring Maoists into the mainstream of society. Financial assistance and other facilities are being provided under this rehabilitation scheme. The facilities include an incentive amount of Rs 50,000 on surrender, along with financial, educational and employment assistance. Those who surrender are also provided security since they face a threat to their lives.

Alongside, the government has launched a series of developmental projects to wean away the youth from militant propaganda. It has also established 18 new security camps that provide security to development projects. These camps have been set up at Nambi, Atepal, Pusnar in Bijapur district, Potkapalli, Dabbakonta, Elmagunda, Pedmel and Kunded in Sukma district, Chandameta and Kantabans in Bastar district, Hiroli in Dantewada district, Kamalur, Kuenmari, Kudur in Kondagaon district, Dhodhribeda in Narayanpur district, along with Padhargaon, Arra and Chilparas in Kanker district.

The government has also announced a cash prize on the heads of many senior Naxal leaders, many of whom have been arrested or killed in encounters, while some others have died of natural causes.