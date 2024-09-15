Teacher 'Bludgeoned to Death' by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma during Jan Adalat

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites allegedly bludgeoned a school teacher to death during a Jan Adalat held in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. It is alleged that the Naxalites beat the teacher with sticks so much that he died on the spot. According to the police, "The incident happened on 14th September. Naxalites had organized a Jan Adalat in Jagargunda area of ​​Sukma.

According to the police, in the Jan Adalat itself, the Maoists first pronounced a death warrant on teacher Dudhi Arjun and then beat him to death." Sukma SP Kiran Chavan himself confirmed the incident.

Teacher beaten to death in Jan Adalat: According to the police, the Naxalites first beat teacher Arjun with sticks in the Jan Adalat and then strangled him. The deceased Dudhi Arjun was an education ambassador and used to teach. The Naxalites have also threatened to kill the teacher's family. Jagargunda police has registered a case against the Naxalites for killing the teacher. The police began efforts to identify the Maoists involved in the incident.

Anti-naxal operation: Naxalites are frustrated by anti-naxal operations. The continuous search operation is causing huge losses to the Maoists. Due to the start of police camps in Naxal-affected areas, Maoists are now confined to only a few places. A few days ago, in Abujhmad, Naxalites had set up a Jan Adalat and killed two of their own members.