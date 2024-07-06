Naxalite with Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Dantewada; Five More Lay Down Arms in Sukma

Dantewada : Hardcore Naxalite Chatu Dodi, who had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, surrendered in front of the security forces today. The Naxalite who surrendered was active in the Pamed Area Committee for many years. Several cases are registered against the surrendered Naxalite in many different police station areas.

The surrendered Naxalite will be given the benefit of the government's new rehabilitation policy. Ever since the government launched the Lon Varratu campaign in Bastar, a large number of Naxalites have surrendered. In Sukma too, five hardcore Maoists laid down their arms in front of the force today.

Police have been saying for a long time that the top leaders of naxalites exploit the lower-level maoists. Tired of this harassment, the maoist with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh decided to surrender. The surrendered naxalite said he had faith in the Lon Varratu campaign. Chatu surrendered before the force at the DRG office in Dantewada. He was given the benefit of the rehabilitation policy by the administration.

Lon Varratu campaign: Under the government's Ghar Laut Aayi Abhiyan, 845 Naxalites have abandoned violence so far. The government is providing cash and many facilities to those who abandon violence to start a new life. Of the 845 naxalites, there are 187 rewarded ones. The continuous surrender of Naxalites has broken the back of maoists in Bastar.

Five Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in Sukma. Two of the surrendered Maoists had a reward of Rs three lakh on their heads. The naxalites laid down their arms in front of the CRPF. The surrendered naxalites were very upset with the actions of the big leaders. Among those who surrendered, Kartam Sukka alias Hadma had a reward of Rs 2 lakh. Siyam Badra had a reward of Rs 1 lakh. The police officer said that Madkam Hadma, a member of the Sindhurguda Revolutionary Party Committee, had surrendered along with a gun.