Naxalite Network Crumbles In Jharkhand: Maoist Commander Manish Yadav Killed, Another Leader Caught

Latehar: Dauna-Karamkhad, the only haven of Naxalites in the Latehar district, Jharkhand, finally became their graveyard. The action taken by the police from late Sunday night to Monday morning proved to be the last nail in the coffin of the Naxalites. One of the two Naxalites left in the corridor of Budha Pahad, Maoist commander Manish Yadav, was killed. While the other top Maoist leader, Kundan Kharwar, was caught by the police. This marked the end of the Naxalites in the Budha Pahad area.

In fact, Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav had received information stating that CPI Maoist Naxalites Kundan Kharwar and Manish Yadav were roaming in Dauna-Karamkhad-Medrua for the last four to five days. After the tip-off, the police kept tabs on the movement of Naxalites.

Meanwhile, SP Kumar Gaurav received the information on Sunday night that Manish Yadav and Kundan Kharwar were staying in a house in the forest located between Dauna and Karamkhad villages. On the instructions of the SP, the team of police and security forces surrounded the house from all sides.

The police asked both the Naxalites to surrender, but Manish Yadav opened fire on the police. In response, the police also started firing, and Manish Yadav was killed in an exchange of fire. Kundan Kharwar, who was fleeing from the spot, leaving his weapon behind, was arrested by the police. Two X-95 rifles have also been recovered from the scene.

It is learnt that the in-laws of Maoist Manish Yadav live in Dauna village. Manish Yadav had been active in the area for several years and used to visit the village frequently. On Sunday night, he reportedly arrived in Dauna village, where he encountered the police.

Even though the police had weakened the Naxalites in the Latehar district. But, Naxalites Kundan Kharwar and Manish Yadav were creating terror in Mahuadanr and the surrounding areas. Naxalites often used to make their presence felt by indulging in violence. A few days ago, a person engaged in bridge construction work was also beaten up by these Naxalites.

Despite being in very small numbers, the terror of the Naxalites was still there. Although the police had been running a continuous campaign against them for the last several years, but every time the Naxalites were escaping by dodging the police. This time, the police achieved success, and their empire came to an end.

After the murder of Chotu Kharwar, they were handling the reins of the organisation. About six months ago, Maoist commander Chotu Kharwar was murdered by his own comrades after a rebellion in the organisation. After this incident, Kundan and Manish Yadav were handling the affairs of the Maoist organisation. Both the Naxalites were running the organisation in the corridor of Budha Pahad. However, members had dwindled significantly.

Kundan and Manish were constantly trying to add new members to the organisation and strengthen it again. But they were not getting full support from the villagers. Despite this, both Naxalites managed to collect levies by asserting the presence of the Maoist organisation.

