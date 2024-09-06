Naxalite From Haryana Arrested While Visiting Girlfriend In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Naxalite affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoists has been apprehended by the Bengaluru city police, according to reports. The arrested individual, identified as Aniruddha Rajan from Haryana, was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday morning.

Rajan, who had reportedly arrived in Bengaluru to visit his girlfriend, was found near the Majestic bus stand while waiting to travel to Chennai. He was allegedly involved in spreading banned literature, collecting funds and conducting secret meetings on behalf of the CPI-Maoists.

During the arrest, authorities seized two bags, several pen drives, a tablet and a fake Aadhaar card under the name of Vikas Ghadge from Rajan. A case has been registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and further interrogation is going on.

