ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalite From Haryana Arrested While Visiting Girlfriend In Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Aniruddha Rajan, a Naxalite from Haryana, was arrested in Bengaluru by the Anti-Terrorist Squad while visiting his girlfriend. He is accused of working with the banned CPI-Maoists, distributing prohibited materials and organising covert meetings.

A Naxalite affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoists has been apprehended by the Bengaluru city police, according to reports.
Central Crime Branch (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: A Naxalite affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoists has been apprehended by the Bengaluru city police, according to reports. The arrested individual, identified as Aniruddha Rajan from Haryana, was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday morning.

Rajan, who had reportedly arrived in Bengaluru to visit his girlfriend, was found near the Majestic bus stand while waiting to travel to Chennai. He was allegedly involved in spreading banned literature, collecting funds and conducting secret meetings on behalf of the CPI-Maoists.

During the arrest, authorities seized two bags, several pen drives, a tablet and a fake Aadhaar card under the name of Vikas Ghadge from Rajan. A case has been registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and further interrogation is going on.

Read more: Nine Naxalites Carrying Total Bounty Of Rs 59 Lakh Killed In Joint Operation In Dantewada

Bengaluru: A Naxalite affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoists has been apprehended by the Bengaluru city police, according to reports. The arrested individual, identified as Aniruddha Rajan from Haryana, was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday morning.

Rajan, who had reportedly arrived in Bengaluru to visit his girlfriend, was found near the Majestic bus stand while waiting to travel to Chennai. He was allegedly involved in spreading banned literature, collecting funds and conducting secret meetings on behalf of the CPI-Maoists.

During the arrest, authorities seized two bags, several pen drives, a tablet and a fake Aadhaar card under the name of Vikas Ghadge from Rajan. A case has been registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and further interrogation is going on.

Read more: Nine Naxalites Carrying Total Bounty Of Rs 59 Lakh Killed In Joint Operation In Dantewada

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITE FROM HARYANANAXALITE ANIRUDDHA RAJANNAXALITE ARRESTED IN BENGALURUNAXALILTE VISITING HIS GIRL FRIENDNAXALITE FROM HARYANA ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.