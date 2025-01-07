ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalism Will Be Eradicated by 2026, Says Chhattisgarh Governor Deka After Attack On CRPF Jawans

Governor Ramen Deka said that Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh by 2026, reaffirming the government's commitment to ending violence.

A day after eight CRPF jawans were killed in a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) attack in Chhattisgarh, Governor Ramen Deka stated that Naxalism would be eradicated by 2026.
Chhattisgarh Governor Raman Deka (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: In the wake of a deadly Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) attack in Chhattisgarh that claimed the lives of eight CRPF jawans, Governor Ramen Deka said that Naxalism will be eradicated from Chhattisgarh by 2026. Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat on Tuesday from Chhattisgarh, Deka reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling the Naxal threat and ending the violence that has plagued the region for years.

"This is nothing but cowardice," Deka remarked, strongly condemning the recent attack. "India has never compromised with terrorism and violence. The Central government has already announced that Naxalism will be completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh," said Deka, who hails from Assam. His statement underscored the government’s resolve to tackle insurgency head-on, as the battle against Naxalism remains a significant challenge in several states in the country.

Deka added, "Enough is enough, and we are not going to tolerate this violence any longer." Notably, Chhattisgarh had already witnessed a series of Naxal attacks earlier in the year, starting with the first on January 3, followed by two more attacks on January 4 and January 6. The escalation in violence prompted the state leadership to renew its commitment to defeating Naxal forces and ensuring peace in the region.

