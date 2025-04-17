'Naxalism Will Be Eliminated By March 2026', Says Amit Shah; Praises CRPF At Raising Day

Neemuch: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here in Madhya Pradesh. He also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the force before inspecting the parade.

Speaking at the event, Shah highlighted the contribution of CRPF soldiers and their families to the country. “I want to tell the families of all the martyred CRPF soldiers that the country is becoming stronger and prosperous; the contribution of your family to it is invaluable. Whenever the story of the country's security and independence is written, the contribution of your family will always be remembered in it,” he said.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government had taken several key initiatives for the welfare of the CRPF. “Whether it is the attack on Parliament House or the protection of Ram Janmabhoomi, the CRPF has foiled every attack,” he said.

He also praised the Cobra Battalion for its unprecedented work in making the country Naxal-free. “Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026. Along with the security of the country, the contribution of our CRPF soldiers is important in eliminating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, establishing peace in the Northeast or establishing peace in Naxal areas,” the home minister said.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19, as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year, the parade is being held on April 17 as part of an extended celebration.

“Since the establishment of the CRPF, 2264 soldiers have given their supreme sacrifice for the security of the country on different fronts. I bow at the feet of all the martyred soldiers. The sacrifice of the immortal martyrs can never be forgotten,” he said.

“After the BJP government was formed for the second time in 2019, it was decided that the CRPF Foundation Day would be celebrated in different parts of the country,” Shah said. He also patted the chest of the overjoyed soldiers, who received bravery medals.