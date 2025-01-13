ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalism Will Be Eliminated by March 2026, Reiterates Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka

New Delhi: Asserting that the Central government’s people's outreach programme has been able to keep people away from the Maoists, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Monday reiterated that Naxalism will be eliminated from India by March 2026.

“The government’s people outreach programme is a success. Along with such a programme, the government's initiative to develop infrastructure and roads in remote areas has also been able to win the hearts of the people,” Deka told ETV Bharat here.

Referring to the Central government’s intention to eradicate Naxalism from the country by next year, Deka said, “Centre and States are working in the same direction. We will achieve the target of Naxal elimination by March next year,” said Deka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently reiterated his government’s target to eliminate Naxalism by next year. Deka said that as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governors are working on a 20-point agenda of development.

“As advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working on all-round development, including education, health, infrastructure and communication among others,” said Deka.

Deka said that his government in Chhattisgarh has set up several mobile towers, besides setting up post offices and health centres in the remote areas of the State.