March 2026 To Be One Of Most Significant Moments When Country Will Be Free From Naxalism: Amit Shah

Raipur: "When a child from a Naxal-affected area holds a pencil instead of a gun, the future of not just a region but the entire country brightens up. When it comes to the saga of making the country free from Naxalism, the hard work and martyrdom of the security forces will be written in golden letters. Our government is completely eradicating Naxalism from the affected areas by providing foodgrain, health facilities, education, houses and drinking water."

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said these things in Chhattisgarh when he met the security forces personnel in Nava Raipur on Monday. During this, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Director General of BSF and many other officials were present.

Boosts morale of soldiers: Addressing the soldiers, Amit Shah said, "I salute the courage, valour, sacrifice and dedication of the Central Security Forces, Cobra Team, Chhattisgarh Police Force and DRG. I have full faith that the security personnel will make the encounter with Naxalites successful with their valour and hard work. The valour, patience and dedication with which the security forces have destroyed the bases built by the Maoists surprised all the security forces of the world."

"Army personnel achieve what they decide. With this confidence in the security forces, I declare the end of Naxalism in the country by 31 March 2026," said Amit Shah.

"Bastar was enslaved by Naxalites": The Union Home Minister said that Naxalism has been a big blow to the poor tribal areas, due to which about 40,000 people have died or are living disabled lives in the last 35 years. "Naxalite violence did not allow basic facilities like food, electricity, education, housing, sanitation and pure drinking water to reach the poor tribals. Forget about industry. Such a large area was forced to live in slavery for so many years. The main reason for this is Naxalism," he said.

Amit Shah further said that in the areas where Naxalism is being eradicated today, the government is connecting people to the mainstream of development by providing them foodgrains, health facilities, education, electricity, houses, toilets and pure drinking water. When the country will be free from Naxalism on March 31, 2026, under the leadership of PM Modi, that moment will be one of the most important moments after independence, he asserted.

The Union Home Minister also released a book written by Lior Oyna on the horrific genocide of tribals by Naxalites and efforts to save Bastar in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.