Naxalism Eradicated From Bokaro Region In Jharkhand: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand with the elimination of three top Maoists, including a 'commander' who was carrying a reward of Rs one crore. The three Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning, police said.

Shah said a joint team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion and the state police has achieved a major success in the anti-Naxal operation where a notorious Naxal commander with a Rs 1 crore bounty, Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, has been eliminated. Soren was a Central Committee Member of the banned CPI (Maoists).

He said additionally, two other Naxals -- Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan -- with a reward on their heads have also been gunned down by the security forces.