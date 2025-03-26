Naxal Violence Has Dropped By 81% In 14 Years: MoS Home Tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Since 2010, when violence by Left Wing Extremists (LWE) reached its peak with maximum number of 1936 incidents, there has been an 81 percent reduction in the Naxal violence in the last 14 years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data shared by the Minister, incidents of Naxal violence reported in 2024 stood at 374. The total number of deaths of civilians and security forces also dropped significantly from 1005 in 2010 to 150 in 2024, a reduction of 85 percent.

The Minister cited that this has been possible because of the Government of India approving 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE' in 2015 to tackle the menace. Strict implementation of the said policy, which includes a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread.

Highlighting last six years' data, MoS Rai stated that incidents of violence by LWE which were 501 in 2019 have reduced to 374 in 2024, which is a reduction of 25 percent. In 2023, 485 cases of Naxal violence were registered, 413 cases were reported in 2022, 361 in 2021, 470 in 2020, and 501 cases in 2019. The total number of deaths also reduced by 26 percent during this period (from 202 in 2019 to 150 in 2024), he informed.

The data of the Home Ministry suggests that there has been a drastic fall in the Naxal violence in Jharkhand, which saw LWE-perpetrated violence drop from 166 in 2019 to 69 in 2024. In Bihar, instances of Naxal violence decreased from 48 in 2019 to just two in 2024. Maharashtra, on the other hand, witnessed 10 such cases in 2024 vis-à-vis 48 cases in 2019, while in Odisha, Naxal cases dropped from 34 in 2019 to six in 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eradicate Naxals and Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

Replying to a discussion in Rajya Sabha recently, Shah explained the latest technologies deployed to deal with the Naxal menace. "By gathering information such as location tracing, mobile phone activities, scientific call logs analysis, social media analysis, mapping their courier services, and tracking the movement of their families, we equipped our security forces with valuable intelligence. He mentioned that drone surveillance and satellite imaging, combined with artificial intelligence, were used to develop solutions and extract results. Based on this data analysis, we were able to precisely deploy security forces to the right locations, and this approach formed the basis of our operations," he stated.