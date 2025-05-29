Naxal Organisation Has No Future, Says Bastar IG After Death Of Top Leader Basava Raju

Bastar: In a major blow to the Naxal movement, 27 Naxalites, including their General Secretary Basava Raju, were killed in an encounter on May 21 in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. This operation has been described as one of the most significant successes in the fight against Naxalism. A press note released after the encounter revealed several claims made by the Naxalites about Basava Raju.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P stated that Basava Raju, also known as BR Dada, Gaganna, and Nambla Keshav Rao, will likely be the last General Secretary of the Naxal organisation. According to the IG, the organisation is now nearing its end and has no future.

Naxalites haven was destroyed on Karregutta Hill, (ETV Bharat)

Leadership Crisis Within the Naxal Organisation

The IG compared the current situation to what happened after the death of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) Secretary Ramanna in 2019. In the six years since, no one has officially taken over that position, and no formal announcement or communication has been made by the Maoist leadership.

The organisation is now leaderless and directionless, with no capable figure emerging to lead. The IG said this shows that the Naxal movement is collapsing from within, and Basava Raju may go down in history as the last person to hold the post of General Secretary.

Security Forces fight against the Naxalites. (ETV Bharat)

Final Warning to Maoists

IG Sundarraj P issued a final appeal to remaining Maoist leaders like Ganpati, Devji, Sonu Dada, Hidma, Sujatha, K. Ramachandra Reddy, and Barse Deva, as well as local cadres and DVCM rank members. He urged them to surrender and take advantage of the government’s rehabilitation policy, warning that those who continue violence will meet the same fate as Basava Raju.

He said Maoists who harmed villagers and were responsible for the deaths of security personnel will face strict action. Surrendering, he emphasised, is a wise and welcome step, and both the central and state governments are fully prepared to help rehabilitate those who give up arms.

Arms and ammunition seized from Naxalites. (ETV Bharat)

More than 1,400 Maoists have surrendered since 2014, and many others are in contact with the police and authorities, expressing their willingness to join the mainstream. The IG added that more surrenders are expected in the near future.

Who Was Basava Raju?

Basava Raju, also known by several aliases, including Namballa Keshav Rao, Krishna, Vinay, Ganganna, Prakash, Vijay, Umesh, Raju, and Darapu Narasimha Reddy, was a native of Jianannapet village in Kotabommali, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

He became the General Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) in 2018 and was a key member of the organisation’s Central Committee. A B Tech graduate from Warangal Engineering College, he was actively involved in student politics during his college years.

Basavaraju was involved in the Jheeram attack. (ETV BHARAT)

He was wanted in two NIA cases, with FIRs registered in 2012 and 2019. In the latter, he was accused of killing five security personnel in an IED blast. He was also involved in several major attacks, including the Tadmetla incident (2010) and the Jheeram Ghati attack (May 25, 2013), which is considered one of the deadliest political attacks in India.

Basava Raju is believed to have been the architect of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and was known as an expert in IED-making. He is said to have carried out the first IED blast in Bastar in the 1980s.

