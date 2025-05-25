ETV Bharat / bharat

Abujhmad Encounter: Relatives Arrive From Telangana To Take Bodies Of Slain Naxal Leaders Basavaraju And Bhumika

The relatives and families of top Naxalites Basavaraju and Bhumika are expected to cremate their bodies at their respective native places.

File photo of security forces during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh.
File photo of security forces during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Narayanpur: Relatives and social workers reached Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, to take the bodies of the top Naxalite leaders Basavaraju and Bhumika who were killed in the Abujhmad encounter.

On Wednesday, the encounter took place between the police and Naxalites in the Abujhmad and Bijapur border areas of Narayanpur, which left 27 Naxalites dead. In this encounter, the Maoist organization's general secretary Basavaraju and female commander Bhumika were also killed.

The process of handing over the bodies of 11 Naxalites to their families has been taken up. The families of top Naxals Basavaraju and Bhumika came from Telangana to receive their bodies. Social worker Bela Bhatia, who was also present, came to observe the identification of the bodies of the Naxalites and the handing over of their bodies. The bodies were identified in their presence and amid tight security in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Distance from media: On the occasion of handing over the bodies of Naxals, the families of Maoists kept a safe distance from the media. According to information received from sources, the families of Naxalites Basavaraju and Bhumika will cremate their bodies at their native place.

A total of 27 Naxalites have been killed in the Abujhmad Naxal encounter. Naxalites have suffered heavy losses due to the Abujhmad encounter. Big Naxal leaders like Basavaraju and Bhumika have been eliminated. Now the police administration is handing over the bodies. A security alert has been sounded in Narayanpur after this encounter.

Read More:

1. Operation Sindoor Not Just Military Mission, But Reflection Of Changing India: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Narayanpur: Relatives and social workers reached Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, to take the bodies of the top Naxalite leaders Basavaraju and Bhumika who were killed in the Abujhmad encounter.

On Wednesday, the encounter took place between the police and Naxalites in the Abujhmad and Bijapur border areas of Narayanpur, which left 27 Naxalites dead. In this encounter, the Maoist organization's general secretary Basavaraju and female commander Bhumika were also killed.

The process of handing over the bodies of 11 Naxalites to their families has been taken up. The families of top Naxals Basavaraju and Bhumika came from Telangana to receive their bodies. Social worker Bela Bhatia, who was also present, came to observe the identification of the bodies of the Naxalites and the handing over of their bodies. The bodies were identified in their presence and amid tight security in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Distance from media: On the occasion of handing over the bodies of Naxals, the families of Maoists kept a safe distance from the media. According to information received from sources, the families of Naxalites Basavaraju and Bhumika will cremate their bodies at their native place.

A total of 27 Naxalites have been killed in the Abujhmad Naxal encounter. Naxalites have suffered heavy losses due to the Abujhmad encounter. Big Naxal leaders like Basavaraju and Bhumika have been eliminated. Now the police administration is handing over the bodies. A security alert has been sounded in Narayanpur after this encounter.

Read More:

1. Operation Sindoor Not Just Military Mission, But Reflection Of Changing India: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARAYANPUR CHHATTISGARHKESHAVA RAO NAXALITERELATIVES FAMILIES BODIESLAST RITESCHHATTISGARH NAXALITES BODIES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.