Abujhmad Encounter: Relatives Arrive From Telangana To Take Bodies Of Slain Naxal Leaders Basavaraju And Bhumika

Narayanpur: Relatives and social workers reached Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, to take the bodies of the top Naxalite leaders Basavaraju and Bhumika who were killed in the Abujhmad encounter.

On Wednesday, the encounter took place between the police and Naxalites in the Abujhmad and Bijapur border areas of Narayanpur, which left 27 Naxalites dead. In this encounter, the Maoist organization's general secretary Basavaraju and female commander Bhumika were also killed.

The process of handing over the bodies of 11 Naxalites to their families has been taken up. The families of top Naxals Basavaraju and Bhumika came from Telangana to receive their bodies. Social worker Bela Bhatia, who was also present, came to observe the identification of the bodies of the Naxalites and the handing over of their bodies. The bodies were identified in their presence and amid tight security in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Distance from media: On the occasion of handing over the bodies of Naxals, the families of Maoists kept a safe distance from the media. According to information received from sources, the families of Naxalites Basavaraju and Bhumika will cremate their bodies at their native place.

A total of 27 Naxalites have been killed in the Abujhmad Naxal encounter. Naxalites have suffered heavy losses due to the Abujhmad encounter. Big Naxal leaders like Basavaraju and Bhumika have been eliminated. Now the police administration is handing over the bodies. A security alert has been sounded in Narayanpur after this encounter.