15 Held In Nawada Fire Link; Rahul, Kharge Turns Heat On NDA Over 'Dalit Neglect'

Nawada: A day after 21 houses were set on fire in Bihar's Nawada district, a top state government official on Thursday said 15 people have been arrested in this connection.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the incident, which took place in Manjhi Tola within Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening, police said.

"The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate further, and searches are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, " Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma said.

Verma said approximately 21 houses, some of which were semi-pucca, were burnt by a group in Manjhi Tola. He added that senior administrative and police officials on-site will provide a report detailing the exact number of damaged houses.

"We are providing relief materials, including food packets and drinking water, to those displaced. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims," he noted. The DM refuted claims that cattle were charred, saying, "No evidence has been found to support that."

Following the incident, Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told reporters, "A call was received around 7 PM regarding the fire in Manjhi Tola. Police arrived promptly with fire engines and extinguished the blaze."

He confirmed that initial investigations suggest a land dispute as the motive and that a case has been registered. Another police officer claimed that shots were fired in the air during the arson.

Opposition parties have also blamed the government for 'failing' to curb the rise in crimes against marginalised communities across the country.

Cong slams NDA's 'double-engine' govt for Dalit neglect

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condemned the NDA's double-engine government for its 'failure' to prevent a violent incident in Bihar's Nawada district and 'indifference' towards Dalits. His remarks come a day after more than 25 homes in the Dalits' settlement in Nawada were set ablaze by miscreants over a property dispute.

"The terror inflicted on the Mahadalit colony in Nawada, Bihar, is yet another example of the jungle raj under the NDA double-engine government," Kharge stated in a post on X.

Kharge expressed his outrage over the attack, saying, "It is condemnable that around 100 Dalit houses were set on fire, there was firing, and everything the poor families had was stolen in the dead of night."He criticised both the BJP and JD-U, accusing the double-engine government of "neglecting" its duty to maintain law and order in Bihar."

"The BJP and its allies' complete disregard for the Dalits and the underprivileged, their criminal neglect, and their encouragement of anti-social elements have reached its peak. Prime Minister Modi remains silent as usual, Nitish Kumar is not bothered by his greed for power and the NDA allies are speechless," Kharge added.

Rahul Gandhi also blamed the BJP-led NDA for the incident.

"Burning down an entire colony of Mahadalits in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families is highlighting the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar. The cries of the Dalit families who had lost their homes and property and the terror created in the deprived society by the echo of the fierce firing were also not successful in waking up the sleeping government of Bihar. Such anarchist elements find shelter under the leadership of the BJP and its NDA allies - they intimidate and suppress the Bahujans of India so that they cannot even demand their social and constitutional rights. And, the silence of the Prime Minister is a seal of approval on this big conspiracy. The Bihar Government and the State Police must take immediate and strict action against all the culprits of this shameful crime and provide complete justice to the victim families by rehabilitating them," Gandhi wrote on X.

Mayawati demands legal action by govt, aid to victims

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action by the Bihar government over burning down of several houses of Dalits in Nawada. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called for full financial support by the government for rehabilitation of the poor victims.

"The incident of burning down of many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims," Mayawati posted in Hindi on X.

On Wednesday evening, 21 houses were set on fire by a group of people in Manjhi Tola under the Mufassil police station area of Nawada district in Bihar, according to local police.

No individual was hurt in the episode even though the police said preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute could be the cause behind the incident.

Officials said the police had registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter, detaining 10 suspects by Wednesday night while a large contingent of the police was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up.