ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy's Latest Survey Ship INS Nirdeshak To Be Commissioned At Vizag On Dec 18

The Navy unveiled the crest of the INS Nirdeshak, 'the Pathfinder of the Seas,' which “symbolises the virtues of India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess”.

Navy's Latest Survey Ship INS Nirdeshak To Be Commissioned At Vizag On Dec 18
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's latest survey ship -- INS Nirdeshak -- that boasts over "80 per cent indigenous content", reaffirming the naval force's focus towards Aatmanirbharta, is all set to be commissioned at Visakhapatnam on December 18, a senior official said on Friday. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey ship 'Nirdeshak' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on December 18," a Navy spokesperson said. The ceremony will be hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives.

The ship, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80 per cent indigenous content, reaffirming India’s expertise in ship design and construction and the Indian Navy’s focus towards 'Aatmanirbharta', he said.

The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3,800 tonnes, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment.

'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations. It represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Nirdeshak', which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning on December 19, 2014, the spokesperson said.

"With an endurance of over 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, INS Nirdeshak is set to enhance India's maritime capabilities. It will play a pivotal role in mapping the nation's waters and strengthening India's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region through its foreign cooperation surveys," he added.

The Navy also unveiled the crest of the INS Nirdeshak -- 'the Pathfinder of the Seas' which “symbolises the virtues of India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess”.

“At its heart, lies the proud symbol of nation’s territorial integrity serving as the backdrop to a hydrographic survey ship cutting through waves, harnessing the advanced satellite-based navigation and communication systems, and state-of-the-art sub-surface sensors to chart the underwater terrain with precision,” the Navy said.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's latest survey ship -- INS Nirdeshak -- that boasts over "80 per cent indigenous content", reaffirming the naval force's focus towards Aatmanirbharta, is all set to be commissioned at Visakhapatnam on December 18, a senior official said on Friday. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey ship 'Nirdeshak' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on December 18," a Navy spokesperson said. The ceremony will be hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives.

The ship, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80 per cent indigenous content, reaffirming India’s expertise in ship design and construction and the Indian Navy’s focus towards 'Aatmanirbharta', he said.

The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3,800 tonnes, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment.

'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations. It represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Nirdeshak', which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning on December 19, 2014, the spokesperson said.

"With an endurance of over 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, INS Nirdeshak is set to enhance India's maritime capabilities. It will play a pivotal role in mapping the nation's waters and strengthening India's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region through its foreign cooperation surveys," he added.

The Navy also unveiled the crest of the INS Nirdeshak -- 'the Pathfinder of the Seas' which “symbolises the virtues of India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess”.

“At its heart, lies the proud symbol of nation’s territorial integrity serving as the backdrop to a hydrographic survey ship cutting through waves, harnessing the advanced satellite-based navigation and communication systems, and state-of-the-art sub-surface sensors to chart the underwater terrain with precision,” the Navy said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN NAVY LATEST SURVEY SHIPINS NIRDESHAK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.