Navy To Induct First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft 'Arnala' At Vizag On June 18

New Delhi: The first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series, equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations, is set to be inducted into the Indian Navy on June 18, officials said on Friday. The commissioning ceremony of 'Arnala' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam will be presided over by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

"The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL," a Navy spokesperson said.

The commissioning of 'Arnala' will mark a transformative moment in India's naval capabilities, strengthening coastal defence and reaffiliate India's position as a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region, he said.

Designed for a range of ASW (anti-submarine warfare) operations, 'Arnala' is equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations, the Navy spokesperson said.

The 77-metre long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, the Navy said. The event will mark the formal induction of the first of the sixteen anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) class ships into the Indian Navy.

The ceremony will be hosted by Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished guests, and representatives from the shipbuilders and various other agencies associated with its construction.

Designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a public-private partnership (PPP) with L&T Shipbuilders, 'Arnala' is a testament to the success of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in defence manufacturing.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, 'Arnala' was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, the Navy spokesperson said.