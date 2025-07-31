ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Takes Delivery Of First P17A Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate Himgiri From GRSE

Kolkata: Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Thursday delivered advanced guided-missile frigate Himgiri to the Indian Navy, an official said. This was the first of three such warships being built by GRSE under the Indian Navy's Project 17A, the GRSE official said.

On behalf of the Navy, the warship was accepted here by Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command. These 149-metre-long, 6,670 tonne warships are the largest and the most sophisticated guided-missile frigates built by GRSE, the official said.