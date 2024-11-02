Navy Successfully Evacuates 'Critically Ill' Indian Seafarer On Western Seaboard

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has successfully evacuated an Indian seafarer, who was critically ill.

In a statement issued to the media, a defence spokesperson said, "In the wee hours on 02 November, information was received from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) of a critically ill CVA/ Stroke patient requiring Medical Evacuation (Medevac) from MV Babylon on the high seas on Western seaboard. The 52-year-old Indian Seafarer had suffered a stroke (Cerebro Vascular Accident) the previous night - a case with left-sided hemiplegia."

"An Indian Navy’s ALH helicopter was configured to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) role and launched from INS Shikra with a Medical Officer and Medical Attendant onboard. Notwithstanding prevailing poor visibility, the aircraft identified the Merchant Vessel using EO/IR at extended range and landed onboard for a successful Medevac. The patient’s vitals were monitored continuously during return transit on the ALH," the statement said.

According to the statement, on arrival at INS Shikra in Mumbai, the patient was safely transferred to Kokilaben Hospital in suburban Andheri for further treatment.

The Indian Navy always helps civilians during emergencies and when it is called by the Centre, state governments or the local administration. It has helped numerous seafarers in the past.