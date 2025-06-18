ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Inducts First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Arnala

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the 77-metre long warship as the backbone of the "country's Blue Water aspirations".

Navy Inducts First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Arnala
Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan attends the commissioning of INS Arnala, the pioneering Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, into the Indian Navy. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

Visakhapatnam: INS Arnala, the first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions and low-intensity maritime operations, was inducted into the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

The commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard here was presided over by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. In his address, Gen Chauhan underscored the Navy's remarkable transition from a "buyer's navy" to a "builder's navy", highlighting this as the backbone of the "country's Blue Water aspirations", according to officials.

The 77-metre long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, the Navy said.

The ceremony was hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished civilian dignitaries, ex- Commanding Officers of erstwhile 'Arnala', besides representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding, it said.

"The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL," a Navy spokesperson earlier said.

The event marked the formal induction of the first of the 16 anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) class ships into the Indian Navy. Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai in Maharashtra, the warship reflects India's rich maritime heritage.

Constructed in 1737 by the Marathas under the leadership of Chimaji Appa, the fort was strategically positioned to oversee the Vaitarna River's mouth, serving as a sentinel over the northern Konkan coast, the Navy said.

Visakhapatnam: INS Arnala, the first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions and low-intensity maritime operations, was inducted into the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

The commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard here was presided over by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. In his address, Gen Chauhan underscored the Navy's remarkable transition from a "buyer's navy" to a "builder's navy", highlighting this as the backbone of the "country's Blue Water aspirations", according to officials.

The 77-metre long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, the Navy said.

The ceremony was hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished civilian dignitaries, ex- Commanding Officers of erstwhile 'Arnala', besides representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding, it said.

"The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL," a Navy spokesperson earlier said.

The event marked the formal induction of the first of the 16 anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) class ships into the Indian Navy. Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai in Maharashtra, the warship reflects India's rich maritime heritage.

Constructed in 1737 by the Marathas under the leadership of Chimaji Appa, the fort was strategically positioned to oversee the Vaitarna River's mouth, serving as a sentinel over the northern Konkan coast, the Navy said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INS ARNALAINDIAN NAVYANIL CHAUHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.