Navy Headquarters Staffer Arrested For Spying For Pakistan; Shared Intel During Op Sindoor

Jaipur: The intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police arrested a clerk working at the Indian Navy's headquarters in New Delhi, accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Thursday.

Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk at the Navy headquarters and a resident of Punsika village of Rewari district in Haryana, was arrested on Wednesday under the Official Secrets Act 1923. According to the police, he is accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), including during the recently concluded Operation Sindoor

Vishnukant Gupta, IG of CID Security, said that the CID Intelligence Unit of Rajasthan was closely monitoring the espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies when they found Vishal in continuous contact with a female handler of a Pakistani intelligence agency. The handler, by the pseudonym Priya Sharma, enticed Vishal to extract confidential information of strategic importance from Naval Bhawan by luring him with money.

Primary investigations of the police reveal that Vishal was addicted to online games, and he engaged in espionage to fulfil his financial needs. He was receiving USDT in his cryptocurrency trading account, as well as direct transfers to his bank accounts, for providing sensitive information to the Pakistan handler.

Following a forensic analysis of Vishal's mobile phone, chat and documents were found that proved he provided confidential information about the Navy and other forces to the Pakistan handler even during Operation Sindoor. The Intelligence officials suspect that he was a part of this espionage racket for a long time.

Vishnukant Gupta stated that officers of various intelligence agencies are jointly interrogating Vishal at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. He added that the security agencies are now trying to get details of others involved in the racket and the extent of the leakage of sensitive information. They have also appealed to the general public to report any suspicious person or activity on social media.

The nationwide crackdown on suspected Pakistani espionage networks has intensified following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. In the past few weeks, several people, including Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, have been detained in various parts of India for purportedly having connections with Pakistani intelligence agents via social media and other communication methods.