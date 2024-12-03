ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Day Celebrations: Sneak Peek Into India’s Naval Strength on Display At Puri

From advanced warships to formidable submarines, the display on December 4 will highlight the Navy’s vital role in safeguarding the nation’s interests across the seas

Navy Day rehearsals at Puri
Navy Day rehearsals at Puri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Puri/New Delhi: With the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean as its canvas, the Indian Navy will demonstrate its might and versatility on Navy Day, December 4 on the Blue Flag beach here, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. Celebrated annually to honor the Navy’s critical role in India’s security and maritime strategy, this year’s event will feature an impressive array of naval assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines. The Navy’s operational demonstration promises a captivating glimpse into its capabilities, underscoring its readiness to protect the nation’s interests anytime, anywhere.

Navy Day, celebrated annually on December 4, is set to offer an extraordinary display of India’s maritime strength. The Indian Navy, a symbol of the country’s maritime military power, will host an Operational Demonstration (Op Demo), showcasing its diverse assets and capabilities.

The event, a tribute to the Navy’s dedication and professionalism, will include a display of advanced warships, aircraft carriers, and submarines, alongside operational maneuvers that reflect the Navy’s ability to protect the nation on, above, and below the seas. The showcase is a vivid demonstration of the Navy’s commitment to national security, maritime growth, and its role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Navy Day rehearsals at Puri
Navy Day rehearsals at Puri (ETV Bharat)

Guided by the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), the Indian Navy ensures a robust maritime presence in the IOR and beyond, operating under hazardous and challenging conditions. With seamless networking and a balanced force structure, the Navy projects credible power and remains ever-ready to act when required.

Navy Day rehearsals at Puri
Navy Day rehearsals at Puri (ETV Bharat)

The Operational Demonstration will highlight the Navy’s assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships, and a potent submarine force. Each element symbolizes the Navy’s multifaceted approach to securing India’s maritime borders and promoting peace and stability in the region.

According to a Indian Navy communique, the following will be a part of the Op Demo on Dec 4:

BOMB BURST MANOEUVRE

The Hawk AJT also known as 'Phantoms are multi-purpose trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy. Hawk aircraft in an arrow head formation will demonstrate their ground attack capability through a 'Bomb Burst manoeuvre.

BANNER FORMATION

The Chetak aircraft is a highly manoeuvrable light utility and versatile helicopter operated by the Indian Navy. This aircraft will undertake a flypast in banner formation flying the National flag and the Naval Ensign.

SUBMARINE SAIL PAST

Lurking silently in the deep, ready to deliver a decisive punch, the Submarines symbolise the pinnacle of stealth and destructive power. The submarines can attack enemy ships, hostile submarines and even targets on enemy shores.

MARCOS DEMO

Step into the world of India's elite Marine Commandos or MARCOS as they are popularly known. This demonstration offers an opportunity to witness the skill, courage and dedication of these highly trained warriors.

STIE DEMO

Speeding through the crashing waves, using orange smoke to indicate speed of attack, inflatable assault boats will be used by intrepid MARCOS of the Indian Navy to simulate extraction after a successful mission.

AMPHIBIOUS DEMO

Amphibious assaults are joint operations carried out with high synergy by all three services of the Indian Armed Forces. These operations are headed by a Naval Commander under whose orders Army and Naval troops land on enemy territory to achieve battlefield objectives.

SAR DEMO

One of the roles of Indian Navy is to provide Search and Rescue (SAR) assistance for seafarers. All helicopters operated by the Indian Navy are capable of SAR missions both over land and sea.

HORNPIPE DANCE

The Hornpipe dance replicates the life and duties of sailors onboard a ship and was popular among sailors as a way of staying physically fit and a source of recreation. Young and enthusiastic children of the Sea Cadet Corps will present this dance.

HAWK DEMO

Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft are used for basic and advanced training of fighter pilots before they graduate to carrier based fighter. These aircraft are very versatile and have the capability to undertake both ground attack and air defence.

MH FLARE FIRING

The MH-60 R is a multi-role helicopter, deployed by the Indian Navy for Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare and SAR including medical evacuation. These aircraft are an integral part of fleet operations, enhancing combat potential at sea.

MIG 29K DEMO

The MIG 29K is a carrier-based multi role fighter aircraft. This aircraft can undertake anti-shipping as also land attack missions. It plays a crucial role in Fleet Air Defence at sea.

ANTI SUBMARINE ROCKET FIRING

The Anti-Submarine Rockets are fired against enemy submarines and designed to explode- at pre-decided depth. These rockets damage the hull of a submarine rendering it disabled or destroyed.

CONTINUITY DRILL

The continuity drill is a precision drill performed by the Indian Navy's ceremonial guard, showcasing seamless coordination and teamwork. This intricate drill, characterized by synchronized rifle movements and precise timing, exemplifies the Navy's discipline and unwavering commitment to protect the nation as a credible fighting force.

ANTI-AIR FIRINGS

The firing of parachute illumination bombs by the warships of Eastern Fleet, to simulate close range anti air firing. This firing is also a formidable 'line of defence' against enemy aircraft and missiles.

COMPOSITE FLY PAST

To showcase different types of aircraft that the Indian Navy operates, we will see a Flypast consisting of all types of aircraft of the Eastern Naval Command operating from Naval Air Bases at Visakhapatnam and Arakkonam.

BEATING RETREAT

Beating retreat is a military tradition from the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset. Ås soon as buglers sounded the retreat, troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield to rest and prepare for the next day's battle.

CEREMONIAL SUNSET

The ceremonial sunset is a time honoured tradition of the Indian Navy. Conducted at sunset, this majestic and solemn ceremony features a synchronised display of drill, music, and Flag lowering, symbolising the Navy's credo of duty, honour and courage.

