Navy Day Celebrations: Sneak Peek Into India’s Naval Strength on Display At Puri

Puri/New Delhi: With the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean as its canvas, the Indian Navy will demonstrate its might and versatility on Navy Day, December 4 on the Blue Flag beach here, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. Celebrated annually to honor the Navy’s critical role in India’s security and maritime strategy, this year’s event will feature an impressive array of naval assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines. The Navy’s operational demonstration promises a captivating glimpse into its capabilities, underscoring its readiness to protect the nation’s interests anytime, anywhere.

The event, a tribute to the Navy’s dedication and professionalism, will include a display of advanced warships, aircraft carriers, and submarines, alongside operational maneuvers that reflect the Navy’s ability to protect the nation on, above, and below the seas. The showcase is a vivid demonstration of the Navy’s commitment to national security, maritime growth, and its role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Navy Day rehearsals at Puri (ETV Bharat)

Guided by the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), the Indian Navy ensures a robust maritime presence in the IOR and beyond, operating under hazardous and challenging conditions. With seamless networking and a balanced force structure, the Navy projects credible power and remains ever-ready to act when required.

The Operational Demonstration will highlight the Navy’s assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships, and a potent submarine force. Each element symbolizes the Navy’s multifaceted approach to securing India’s maritime borders and promoting peace and stability in the region.

According to a Indian Navy communique, the following will be a part of the Op Demo on Dec 4:

BOMB BURST MANOEUVRE

The Hawk AJT also known as 'Phantoms are multi-purpose trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy. Hawk aircraft in an arrow head formation will demonstrate their ground attack capability through a 'Bomb Burst manoeuvre.

BANNER FORMATION

The Chetak aircraft is a highly manoeuvrable light utility and versatile helicopter operated by the Indian Navy. This aircraft will undertake a flypast in banner formation flying the National flag and the Naval Ensign.

SUBMARINE SAIL PAST

Lurking silently in the deep, ready to deliver a decisive punch, the Submarines symbolise the pinnacle of stealth and destructive power. The submarines can attack enemy ships, hostile submarines and even targets on enemy shores.

MARCOS DEMO

Step into the world of India's elite Marine Commandos or MARCOS as they are popularly known. This demonstration offers an opportunity to witness the skill, courage and dedication of these highly trained warriors.

STIE DEMO

Speeding through the crashing waves, using orange smoke to indicate speed of attack, inflatable assault boats will be used by intrepid MARCOS of the Indian Navy to simulate extraction after a successful mission.