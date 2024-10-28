Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Inaugurates Swavlamban 2024

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated the Swavlamban 2024 exhibition-- the Indian Navy's annual event on Monday.

The exhibition is open to innovators, startups and MSMEs organised as part of the third edition of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation. The theme of Swavlamban 2024 is " Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation ".

Open for public viewing on October 28 and 29, the exhibition showcases niche innovative technologies, concepts, and products designed and developed by Indian defence startups and MSMEs.

Events of October 28 included an interactive outreach session aimed at discussing problem statements and challenges posed as part of the Defence Innovation Organisation's ADITI 2.0 launch under the iDEX scheme, as also the bringing together of 'Fund Seekers' (ie startups/MSMEs) and 'Fund Providers' (ie venture capitalists/incubators).

Wide participation of eminent dignitaries, the Defence Attache Corps, members of the three Armed Forces and CAPFs, the academia and the general public in the exhibition is expected to provide a fillip to the spirit of innovation and strengthen the culture of creativity in addressing emerging challenges to national security. The exhibition will remain open to visitors on October 29 from 10:00 am to 8 pm.