Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Embarks On 4-Day Visit To Indonesia

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will begin a four-day visit to Indonesia on Sunday to consolidate a comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in the maritime domain, between the two countries.

Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to hold talks with Indonesia's top defence brass, including Defence Minister Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces Gen Agus Subiyanto, and Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, officials said.

"The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies," the Indian Navy said.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on enhancing naval cooperation, it said.