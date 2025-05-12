Navy Aircraft Carrier Prevented Hostile Aircraft To Close Carrier Battle Group: Vice Admiral AN Pramod

New Delhi: In the current standoff, the presence of Indian Navy's aircraft carrier with large number of Mig 29 K fighters and Air Borne Early Warning helicopters prevented any suspicious or hostile aircraft to close the Carrier Battle Group (CBG) within several hundred km, said Vice Admiral AN Pramod at the DGMO press briefing here on Monday.

He said over the past few years, and most importantly immediately after the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam, the Indian Navy had validated its anti missile and anti aircraft defence capability in a complex threat environment using cross platform cooperative mechanism. "Our powerful CBG, with formidable offensive capability was able to operate with impunity and maintained an uncontested presence in the area of operations. Effectively it compelled the Pakistani Air Elements to remain bottled up close to the Makaran coast denying any opportunity to be a threat in maritime space," he said.

Vice Admiral Pramod said the Indian Navy operates as a composite networked force capable of simultaneously addressing threats emanating from all domains includinh air, surface and sub-surface, through amalgamation of advanced sensors, synchronized on the Combat Management Systems.

"In effect the maritime force is able to ensure persistent surveillance, detection and identification for a comprehensive maritime domain awareness including the air space," he said.

The officer further said the Indian Navy is maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade or neutralize threats as they emerge or manifest, to ensure targeting at extended ranges. "All these are conducted under the umbrella of a comprehensive and effective layered Fleet Air Defence mechanism that caters for all threats, be it drones or high speed missiles or aircraft, both fighters as well as surveillance aircraft," he said.

The Indian Navy's fleet, operates as a composite force maintaining a surveillance bubble at extended ranges using advanced radars. Any aerial target that attempts to penetrate this bubble is detected and identified using various techniques and technologies, affording quick and clear distinction between commercial, neutral and hostile aircraft or flying objects at ranges in excess of the anticipated attack range, he said, adding the Carrier Battle Group with its integral Air Wing provides the first layer of this layered mechanism.

Vice Admiral Pramod said the Indian Navy maintains a credible capability to detect, identify and neutralize any aerial platforms that threatens our units at sea. "Indian Navy’s dominance thus ensured that should we choose to, we can strike at will," he added.